Cairo, Egypt:– In celebration of the Women’s month, Mercedes-Benz Egypt announced the start of a long-term cooperation protocol with the Baheya Foundation to support their ambitious humanitarian projects including the early Detection and Treatment of Women’s Breast Cancer; as well as the establishment of the new breast cancer hospital in Sheikh Zayed City, Giza.

Since its establishment in 2015, Baheya Foundation has been able to receive almost 200,000 women cases, between early examination, diagnosis and tumor detection. This milestone achievement was celebrated during a high profile yet compassionate event, attended by representatives from both entities, ministerial representatives, in addition to a number of VIP guests and society figures.

The company’s support for Baheya Foundation, per the signing of an extended cooperation protocol, builds on the successful partnership that started in 2021 supporting women with breast cancer and raising awareness about the importance of its early detection. In addition, Mercedes-Benz Egypt will support the NGO’s heartfelt community initiatives throughout the year.

Social responsibility is one of the brand’s core values. This latest social commitment and healthcare initiative aligns with the profound efforts of Baheya Foundation.

At Mercedes-Benz, sustainability means permanently creating value and sustainable benefits for all stakeholder groups, including the society as a whole. Economic, environmental, and social responsibility go hand in hand — along the entire value chain, a responsibility to which Mercedes-Benz is committed.

