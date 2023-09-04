Kuwait: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has successfully extended its agreement with Jazeera Airways, the leading low cost carrier in Kuwait. The announcement marks the next step in an expanding partnership with the Kuwaiti airline, which includes passenger, ramp, and air cargo services at seven airports in five countries.

At Kuwait International Airport (KWI), the extended five-year agreement will see Menzies Aviation, operating as National Aviation Services (NAS) at KWI, continue to deliver ground and air cargo handling services, managing more than 1,400 flights a month. In addition, it will oversee the airline’s dedicated T5 Pearl lounge in the exclusive Jazeera Terminal 5, offering passengers a dedicated space to work or relax before they fly.

This latest announcement in the ongoing partnership with Jazeera Airways follows the introduction of passenger, ramp and air cargo services earlier this year at Islamabad International Airport (ISB) in Pakistan where the Menzies-RAS team successfully managed its inaugural flight from Kuwait.

In Europe, new contracts were also secured at Tivat International Airport (TIV), Montenegro and Belgrade Nikola Telsa Airport (BEG), Serbia. This marks the next step in the partnership between Menzies and the airline, building on its existing operations at Jinnah International Airport (KHI) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE) in Pakistan, and Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in Jordan.

Hassan El Houry, Chairman - Menzies Aviation, said: “The extension of our agreement with Jazeera Airways in Kuwait is the next step in our continued strategic partnership, and demonstrates the strength of our ground services offering. We have built a strong relationship with the airline since we began working with them in 2005, first as NAS and now as Menzies Aviation. We are delighted to continue delivering our ground, cargo and lounge services in Kuwait and new locations in the airline’s growing network across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Europe and Africa.”

-Ends-

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 255 airports in 60-plus countries, serving more than 4 million flights a year and handling over 2 million tonnes of cargo. Supported by a team of over 40,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable services tailored to customers’ needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries.