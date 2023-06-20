The commitment is a first for the aviation services sector and sets ambitious milestones internally and within its value chain.

The Company continues to develop its ‘electric first’ approach to new motorised ground services equipment (GSE) as it works towards 25% of its GSE being electric by 2025.

Menzies will proactively support airline customers and key stakeholders in their emission reduction efforts through adoption of sustainable solutions.

Dubai/Kuwait: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, announces its net-zero commitment for scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2e emissions across the company by 2045. The transition pathway and initiatives to ensure the company meets this target will be announced following its submission and review of targets by the Science Based Targets initiative.

The commitments, which are published in its 2022 Annual Review & Sustainability Report, reflect the company’s refreshed sustainability targets following the launch of its ‘All In’ plan for a fair and sustainable future in 2021. The Menzies Aviation board are accountable for setting the company’s strategy with a commitment to ensure reporting against stated objectives is both accessible and transparent.

Hassan El Houry, Chairman - Menzies Aviation commented: “While sustainability is the cornerstone of our business strategy, collaboration between airports, airlines and aviation services is what is most vital to truly creating a difference in how the industry addresses the threat of climate change. At Menzies we believe that there is a clear opportunity for the aviation services sector to follow our lead and work towards similarly ambitious targets to help achieve a sustainable future. Growth will always be important, but it must be both responsible and sustainable.”

The report includes wider ESG targets, initiatives, plans and commitments and outlines progress against the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Over the past year, Menzies made significant progress in its push towards a more sustainable future with key highlights including:

added nearly 200 electric GSE to its fleet, with the aim to have 25% of its global motorised GSE to be electric by 2025;

opened its first GSE refurbishment and repower workshop in Las Vegas to convert diesel baggage tractors to electric, with plans to scale this further in 2023 and beyond;

improved the training, awareness and cyber reporting for employees, rolled out new technologies to improve the management of vulnerabilities and to proactively detect malicious activity in its IT environment;

continued to proactively support airline customers and key stakeholders in their emission reduction efforts through adoption of sustainable solutions;

joined the Tent Partnership for Refugees to support more refugees to secure work at Menzies;

adopted the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles as part of its commitment to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment;

focused on allyship and unconscious bias, delivering new training to support employees;

participated in two UN Accelerator programmes - Target Gender Equality and Climate Ambition Accelerator;

actively participating in the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Ambition Accelerator programme focusing on progressing goal 13 Climate Action.

El Houry added: “We are pleased with the progress we have made against our key strategic sustainability pillars of environment, ethics, people and safety over the past year. Our teams work tirelessly to identify opportunities where we can improve our ability to operate as a fair and sustainable business, while not sacrificing on the quality of service we provide our clients, partners, and their customers.

“Collaborating with customers and partners is high on the agenda for the year ahead and we look forward to working with them as we look for opportunities to support them achieve their sustainability goals as well as supporting the wider industry to reach net-zero targets.”

You can read and download the 2022 Annual Review & Sustainability Report here: https://annualreview2022.menziesaviation.com/