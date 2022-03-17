Abu Dhabi: Menassat Developments, a leading Egyptian real estate developer and the strategic partner of Eltizam Group in Egypt, has announced the launch of its brand-new commercial development, Eclipse Business Space.

Set to open in 2025, Eclipse is an integrated project featuring retail, offices and clinics, introducing the perfect blend of urban space, essential facilities and dynamic design in a well-founded development. This exclusive project boasts 4,360 sqm. of space with the intention to connect open spaces to one another, capturing the civic heart of New Cairo while offering seamless views.

“In less than ten months, we have introduced two new projects to the Egyptian real estate market — Podia and Eclipse. Podia Tower offers retail, offices and healthcare establishments in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) and has witnessed nearly 40% sales in just nine months,” said Tarek Bahaa, CEO, Menassat Developments. “Now we have launched our latest project, Eclipse, increasing our investments to approximately EGP 900m this year,” he added.

Eng. Ahmed Amin Massoud, Chairman, Menassat Developments, said “Our vision has been to grow our business across all verticals and our partnership with UAE-based Eltizam Group in 2021 demonstrates that, with Tafawuq and Three60 Communities providing asset management services for this project including, facilities management, community management and property management. The Eclipse Business Space’s project design was inspired by modern, future-oriented and international standards to set the scene for a leisure and business destination and its strategic location captures the civic heart of New Cairo. The new development offers attractive payment terms including down payments that start from 10% and up to 9 years of instalments, delivering in three years. Whilst choosing the location, we knew it had to be one that was situated in the core of the city in order to serve our stakeholders with maximum potential for their investments.”

The striking design and contemporary layout will position Eclipse as the new favourite business hub in Egypt, where every angle is adapted for a specific use in a state-of-the-art commercial setting. The project includes nearly 160 units ranging from 40 square metres to 120 square metres, ensuring space and luxury. The administrative spaces are set to suit different business sectors, start-ups and corporates alike while the retail spaces are set among a mid-rise business complex offering an ultimate shopping experience with a unique and outstanding product mix including exclusive shops, restaurants, cafes and leisure areas.

“Following a series of successful projects and partnerships, Eclipse is our company’s signature development that reflects ultimate luxury and innovation while combining international standard design, distinctive architecture and unparalleled amenities” added Eng. Massoud.

Learn more at https://menassat-eg.com/