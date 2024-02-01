Sharjah: As the new year begins, Menassah Distribution Company reaffirms its dedication to strengthening the Emirati publishing industry and expanding the presence of local content both regionally and internationally. With great enthusiasm for 2024, the company is delighted to announce its active participation in the prestigious 55th edition of the Cairo International Book Fair, a significant event in the Middle East’s literary calendar with an anticipated 2 million annual visitors.

The Cairo International Book Fair, recognised as one of the largest gatherings in the region dedicated to literature and knowledge, commenced on 24 January and will run its activities until 6 February. Menassah, an innovative initiative committed to transforming the book publishing and distribution sector, will showcase 2,226 books, 336 of which will be the latest publications from 27 Emirati publishing houses covering literature, academic discourse, and scientific works.

This participation underscores Menassah’s vision to support publishers and writers and nurture the literary landscape in the UAE and the broader Arab world, in line with Sharjah’s commitment to fostering pioneering solutions that sustainably develop the publishing industry. Menassah Distribution Company remains steadfast in its mission to offer comprehensive and innovative services to writers, publishers, and readers by facilitating the dissemination of Arabic books across the region and the world.

The significance of the Cairo International Book Fair as a cornerstone of the cultural industries in the region derives from the rich cultural heritage and esteemed status of the Arab Republic of Egypt, steeped in historical significance.

Menassah’s participation comes as part of its mission to alleviate the financial constraints of local publishers, facilitating broader access to Arab and international publishing markets and ensuring the seamless dissemination of literary works.

Menassah Distribution Company has launched in November 2022 its biggest online platform , offering Emirati and Arab publishers and writers access to a global audience while also providing audiences worldwide with facilitated access to the Arabic content to further enrich and diversify the culture of reading. For more information, please visit Menassah’s website www.menassah.ae