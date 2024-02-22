Omani readers can access a valuable collection of Emirati publications at the ‘Muscat International Book Fair.’

Sharjah: In its continuous endeavor to broaden marketing and sales channels for the publications of its member publishers and streamline their distribution to readers in the UAE and the region, Menassah Distribution Company participated in the ‘University of Sharjah Book Fair,’ part of the activities of the ninth ‘We All Read’ initiatives organised by the university’s Deanship of Student Affairs. Moreover, Menassah Distribution Company is currently participating in the 2024 ‘Muscat International Book Fair,’ which commenced on February 21 and runs until 2 March.

This is the second consecutive year that Menassah is participating in the University of Sharjah Book Fair as part of its ongoing collaboration with the university. The goal is to offer a diverse selection of high-quality Emirati publications, providing enriching content tailored to the needs of female university students. This partnership aims to facilitate access to valuable information, enhancing students’ university experience and fostering career development.

In collaboration with Al-Qasimi Publications and Dar Al-Kutub, the book fair took place from 13 – 14 February and featured the most prominent publications from 67 member publishers. With approximately 5,011 books contributed, including 1,173 diverse titles spanning novels, historical stories, world literature, self-development and management books, as well as children’s books, the selection was carefully curated to cater not only to the preferences of female university students but also to meet the interests of their family members.

The book fair celebrated the creative achievements of literary talents at the university, featuring book signings by 10 female students whose works were published during their university studies. Additionally, the event hosted five literary workshops and lectures that attracted a significant number of female students, and seven interactive competitions added an inspiring atmosphere to the exhibition, drawing the participation of 30 publishing houses.

Menassah Distribution Company reiterated its commitment to continued collaboration with the University Deanship to ensure the success of the annual fair, seeking to enrich the event with carefully selected books in cooperation with the company’s publishing members. This effort facilitates access to publications for female university students and fosters a culture of reading and sustaining knowledge.

Highlighting the importance of its presence at the book fair, Menassah underscored its role in bolstering the publishing sector in the UAE. Participating publishing houses actively aimed to attract talents from among the female students and offer them opportunities for their creative works to be acknowledged.

Regarding the Menassah pavilion at the 2024 Muscat International Book Fair, 4,940 books were presented from 64 publishing houses of the company’s members. This collection included a valuable selection of distinguished publications, comprising 800 titles across various literary and cognitive genres, locally produced to meet the needs of the Omani book market.

Menassah continues to support Emirati publishers by ensuring the efficient delivery of locally produced books to readers. The company aspires to serve as the region’s leading distributor of Arabic books, offering cost-effective solutions through diverse channels, including public exhibitions. This strategic initiative extends to international platforms, such as the Muscat International Book Fair, where Menassah’s involvement aligns with its goal to enhance the accessibility of Emirati books across the Arab Gulf countries and beyond.