Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The leisure and entertainment sector in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is expected to welcome around 250 million visitors by 2028, contributing $14 billion to the region’s economy, indicates research by consulting firm Redseer.

With several mega projects underway, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will be one of the fastest-growing leisure and entertainment markets in the region, with approximately 85 million visitors contributing $5 billion to the country’s economy during the said period.

As the industry shows resilience and a robust growth outlook with each country in the MENA region developing and diversifying its portfolio of unique offerings to cater to visitors and residents, the Middle East & North Africa Leisure and Attraction Council (MENALAC) has announced its annual awards ceremony to recognise and honour leaders driving the regional leisure and entertainment industry forward.

The MENALAC Awards' sixth edition is now accepting nominations across 27 categories for leisure and entertainment operators, manufacturers, and suppliers. To nominate your company, visit https://www.menalac.org/product/menalac-awards-gala-2024/ . The submission deadline is January 31, 2024.

“The MENALAC Awards ceremony illustrates the pivotal role of the leisure and entertainment sector in region’s long term diversified economic strategy. Our Awards recognise the incredible efforts, achievements and strengths of everyone involved in the leisure industry across the MENA region. In addition, these events allow shared knowledge and expertise across our membership base that helps the industry to evolve and grow,” stated Mike Rigby, Head of MENALAC Event Committee and General Manager & Regional Vice President – Middle East & India for WhiteWater.

Once the nomination round closes, an eminent jury panel will judge the nominations against set criteria in each category. Explaining the nomination process, Rigby shared, “Our commitment is to deliver a fair and transparent process by always seeking feedback and ensuring a diverse jury panel to judge the nominations. The 2024 edition of the MENALAC Awards will be the biggest yet with more nominees and attendees than ever before. The quality of submissions and nominees illustrate the continued evolution and development of this region.

*Source: AETOSWire

Media Contact:

Upasna Barua

Email: info@misonika.com