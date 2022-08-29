More than 1,200 guests will discuss the ecosystem’s most important topics

Mario Pérez, CEO of MENA Tech, will be one of the main lecturers

MENA Tech is a gaming and esports promoter and competition designer for KSA, UAE, Egypt and Morocco

Dubai, UAE: MENA Tech (a company of GGTech) will be participating at the region’s foremost gaming and esports event, The Next World Forum, which will be held on September 7th & 8th at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre. Mario Pérez, CEO of MENA Tech, will be one of the keynote speakers at the Forum. The high-level event will also bring the curtain down on Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide.

The Forum will be hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation, whose Chairman, His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, will be the main speaker. More than 1,200 delegates from all over the world will gather at the Next World Forum to discuss the most relevant topics of the gaming & esports ecosystem. These include ministers of sports from various leading nations, tech-industry representatives, investors, gamers, developers, public sector members, brands and publishers.

MENA Tech’s main goal is to promote gaming and esports competitions for students in the region, which currently makes up 15% of the global gaming population at 434 million.

An experienced team of professionals offer tools that develop gaming skills, and can help improve values such as teamwork, fellowship, healthy competition, and other kinds of talents and abilities.

The number of gamers in MENA’s three largest markets — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt — is expected to reach 86 million by 2025. As the gaming environment expands, it is also becoming an important source of employment across various fields. With a large portion of the population being under 25, one of MENA Tech’s most important targets is to locate students who are interested in developing their knowledge and skills, and to provide them with the opportunity to explore the various fields that the environment provides.

Esports in the university environment, a growing field

MENA Tech is the developer of MENA’s Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports competitions, one of the top esports leagues worldwide at university level, being present in more than 20 countries across four continents, with the participation of nearly 2,000 universities and more than 25,000 students.

Mario Pérez, CEO of MENA Tech, said: “It is an honor for me and for MENA Tech to participate in this prestigious event. One of the most important tools for learning about this ever-changing environment is discussing and sharing our experiences. Furthermore, the presence of prominent personalities from all over the world and from different specialties in the esports community contributes to transdisciplinary understanding.”

In the MENA region, last season’s Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports competition had representatives from approximately 170 universities, 1,700 teams and more than 8,600 players from KSA, UAE, Egypt and Morocco. This makes it the region's top esports tournament at a university level.]

About GGTech Entertainment

GGTech Entertainment Group brings the world of video games and electronic sports closer to society, promoting values such as integration, sportsmanship, teamwork and the desire to improve, and using entertainment as motivation to learn. GGTech Entertainment is committed to interactive environments, specialized in the development, production and commercialization of video games. Also investing in generating content with new technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality. More information: www.ggtech.global.

About the event

The Next World Forum, an esports and gaming forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world, is to be held on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8 in Riyadh. Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center, the inaugural Next World Forum is where the global gaming and esports community will gather to discuss the development of this vibrant, economically flourishing, and collaborative ecosystem. Showcasing new ideas, investment, and talent development, the Forum is also an ideal setting to highlight Saudi Arabia’s thriving role in the gaming and esports industry, as the nation strives to contribute substantially to the dynamic value chain. More than 1,200 delegates from across the globe will gather in Riyadh to discuss the most pertinent issues in esports and gaming at the in-person Forum. These include ministers of sport from various leading nations, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and federations and leagues. www.nextwrld.sa

About Saudi Esport Federation

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia. The Federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent. Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market. www.saudiesports.sa