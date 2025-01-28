Dubai, UAE: InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, and Megamind IT Solutions, a Technology and IT Supplier, have signed a contract with InterSystems to deliver to Megamind’s customer the InterSystems TrakCare® unified health system electronic health record (EHR).

This milestone collaboration was announced at the Megamind booth at the region’s largest healthcare exhibition and congress, Arab Health 2025 on January 27, 2025 based on an ambitious framework agreement. The agreement underscores both organization’s commitment to advancing healthcare transformation and foster wider strategic business opportunities.

TrakCare will enable a digital health transformation program for Megamind’s customer that implements standardized best practices using a fully unified clinical and revenue cycle management (RCM) system. The solution encompasses an extensive array of common integrations to third-party systems and national health information exchanges (HIEs) in a configuration that meets legal, administrative, and operational requirements for the countries in the framework.

“We are thrilled to partner with InterSystems to revolutionize healthcare delivery for our customers,” said Mr Hamza Sobhi Batterjee, President, Megamind IT Solutions. “This collaboration underscores Megamind IT Solutions’ mission to empower healthcare providers with state-of-the-art technologies that enhance patient outcomes, drive efficiency, and align with national health strategies. Together with InterSystems, we are setting a new standard for digital health transformation in the region.”

“As well as delivering a modern EHR experience that minimizes the clinical burden, InterSystems help hospitals work seamlessly with the health information exchanges, Malaffi, Nabidh, and Riayati in the UAE, and NPHIES in Saudi Arabia,” said Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director, InterSystems, Middle East, India, and South Africa. “We understand how important it is for our customers to interoperate and align with national health strategic objectives and policies, that’s why we will continue to lead in this area,” emphasised Abi Raad.

Megamind’s leadership in healthcare IT and InterSystems’ health platforms and solutions create a robust foundation to address the unique challenges of the GCC market. By deploying a unified EHR, healthcare providers will reduce system complexity, lower training requirements, and improve integration care delivery. It will also future-proof MegaMind’s customer’s operations, making sure they are ready for whatever comes next in the rapidly changing health and care industry, and meet the increasing expectations of patient and clinicians.

About Megamind IT Solutions

Megamind IT Solutions is a regional provider of cutting-edge innovative, secure and tailored health-tech solutions, committed to driving digital transformation in the healthcare industry. Operating across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Morocco, we empower businesses and healthcare providers with innovative technologies that streamline operations and improve patient care. Our comprehensive suite of products and services enables our clients to navigate the complexities of the digital age, ensuring efficiency, security, and growth in an ever-evolving landscape.

About InterSystems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain customers in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24×7 support for customers and partners around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 39 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

