The 24th edition of Medlab Middle East will be held from 3-6 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The medical laboratory market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is on track for remarkable growth, with recent research projecting it to reach USD473.84 million by 2029 at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Against this promising backdrop, Medlab Middle East, taking place from 3-6 February, will bring together medical laboratory professionals and industry leaders to explore the future of laboratories and their transformative impact on healthcare in the region and beyond.

The medical laboratory market is a crucial part of the healthcare industry, providing a wide range of diagnostic and testing services. Laboratories are vital in disease identification, monitoring and treatment decisions, enabling healthcare practitioners to provide accurate and effective patient care.

The demand for healthcare services in the MEA region has increased considerably in recent years due to a rise in chronic and non-communicable illnesses, a growing population and the implementation of mandatory coverage for healthcare and healthcare insurance programmes.

“Now in its 24th edition, Medlab Middle East showcases the forefront of laboratory technology and innovation, attracting global leaders, pioneers, and industry experts. The event offers a premier platform for experiencing groundbreaking discoveries, exploring cutting-edge solutions, and engaging in invaluable networking opportunities,” said Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Healthcare.

Medical lab technology provides healthcare practitioners with a comprehensive picture of a patient’s health by improving access to health data and providing people more control over their health. These technologies are enabling faster, more accurate and

more personalised diagnosis and treatments, reducing costs, increasing accessibility and enhancing patient outcomes.

Technology has made remarkable advances in recent years to revolutionise healthcare and improve the way physicians detect and treat diseases. Key innovations include Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Point-of Care Testing (POCT) and 3D Printing. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning have also revolutionised medical lab technology by bringing together data analytics and prediction algorithms to offer better diagnosis and improved patient care.

Medlab Middle East will showcase the latest innovations from global laboratory leaders including Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Randox and Sansure. During the event, Sansure will present its latest POCT solution IPonatic III Pro. This device uses advanced magnetic extraction technology, overcoming the limitations of traditional PCR methods to provide fast, reliable analysis.

Meanwhile, Beckman Coulter will showcase the DxC 500 AU Chemistry Analyser which optimises lab operations, and the Dxl 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyser which enables laboratories to meet accelerated demand and take diagnostics to the next level. Randox will introduce the Acusera Smart Range at Medlab Middle East which offers a range of benefits to laboratories including minimising stock management and ordering, reducing inventory and saving time.

Leading the way in driving excellence and innovation in medical laboratories, the Medlab Middle East Congress will feature over 150 world-class international and local speakers during an insightful four-day programme. Delivering 12 CME-accredited conference tracks, the Congress will cover Lab Management, Clinical Chemistry, Lab Quality, Haematology, Clinical Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Blood Transfusion Medicine and Cellular Therapy, Histopathology, Lab Automation, Lab Sustainability and Immunology.

Thought Leadership Forums have been added to the Congress agenda this year which are dedicated to Women’s Health and Precision Medicine. On day two and three of Medlab Middle East, the Global Lab Leaders Breakfast Forum will unite advisers, scientific chairs, international partners and stakeholders in an exclusive dialogue to advance laboratory practices worldwide.

Medlab Middle East 2025 will centre around the theme, ‘Empowering today’s medical labs for tomorrow’s global future’ The key product categories showcased at the event are Disposable, Healthcare/General Services, Imaging, Infrastructure, IT, Laboratory, Medical Equipment and Pharma/Nutrition.

Medlab Middle East is the premier event for the medical laboratory industry, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 2024 edition generated a remarkable $670 million in business, solidifying its position as a key player in the global healthcare landscape.

About Medlab Middle East

As the MENA region's most prominent medical laboratory exhibition and congress, Medlab Middle East plays a crucial role in advancing the value of laboratory medicine worldwide, shaping the future of diagnostics by providing an international platform for laboratory industry leaders, including manufacturers, dealers and distributors to share best practice, showcase innovations, collaborate and network.

Medlab Middle East stems from 15 years of growth alongside the MENA region's largest healthcare event, Arab Health. Now in its 24th year, this annual medical laboratory meeting brings together exhibitors and attendees from over 180 countries.

Medlab Middle East will take place from 3 – 6 February 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. A digital event will occur from 4 December – 20 February 2025.