United Arab Emirates: As Cyprus continues to grow in popularity as one of the Mediterranean’s most captivating destinations, City of Dreams Mediterranean invites travellers from the UAE to discover a new level of luxury where island charm meets contemporary sophistication. Following the latest introduction of AED100 flights to Cyprus, there never has been a better time for UAE travellers to explore the breathtaking property that is City of Dreams Mediterranean. Whether guests are seeking a sun-filled getaway with the family, or a relaxing retreat with a friend, the expansive resort offers a complete destination for all, combining five-star accommodation, immersive entertainment, and world-class dining.

Guests at City of Dreams Mediterranean can indulge in a wide array of experiences, from unwinding at Renu Spa to enjoying the island’s largest pool complex, complete with a surf simulator. Children and teens can explore the outdoor Adventure Park, featuring a zipline coaster, climbing structures, ropes courses, and mini-golf, ensuring every day is filled with excitement. While the younger ones play, adults can refine their skills at the 12-court Tennis Academy or take advantage of exclusive golf benefits at the soon to be opened Limassol Greens Golf Course next to the resort.

With 500 rooms and suites overlooking lush gardens, sparkling pools, or the sea, City of Dreams Mediterranean offers a tranquil retreat that reflects the island’s natural beauty and cosmopolitan spirit. Guests can also choose from a variety of culinary experiences across the resort’s restaurants, from international buffets to gourmet à la carte dining that celebrates flavours from around the globe.

Whether travelling as a family, a couple, or with friends, the resort provides the perfect base to explore Cyprus’s sun-soaked beaches, historic landmarks, and lively cultural scene. With fares starting from just AED 100, the new route places Limassol and City of Dreams Mediterranean within effortless reach for GCC travellers seeking a European escape just under five hours away.

Room rates start at AED 2,065 (€480) per night. For bookings and more information, please visit www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy.

About City of Dreams Mediterranean

City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first integrated resort (IR), is the largest premier integrated destination resort in the region. It features a fourteen-storey luxury hotel with 500 guest rooms and suites, over 8,000 square meters of MICE space, an outdoor amphitheatre, a family adventure park, and a variety of premium dining outlets and luxury retail. Its interior design is based on Melco’s international luxury standards, specifically customised for the Cyprus IR, while the exterior design features distinct Mediterranean influences. A world-class development, a landmark for Cyprus but also for the wider region, the integrated resort is set to enrich Cyprus’ tourism product, attracting thousands of new tourists annually and significantly contribute to countering seasonality, while establishing the island as a year-round all-season destination.

www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zahra Hossaini

Q Communications – Dubai, UAE

Email: zahra.h@qcomms.ae