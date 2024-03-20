Mediclinic City Hospital has become the first private hospital in the UAE to receive the prestigious Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative (PSFHI) certification, following five days of rigorous audits by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

The Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative (PSFHI) was initiated in 2011 by the WHO and is managed by MOHAP for the UAE region. The initiative is aimed at enhancing the visibility and implementation of patient safety practices in health care facilities. It provides an excellent framework to guide hospitals in establishing a patient safety improvement process, which includes setting 140 safety standards over five main domains.

The Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative (PSFHI) offers several benefits to healthcare facilities and patients:

Enhanced Patient Safety: The primary goal of the PSFHI is to improve patient safety. By implementing standardised safety practices, hospitals can reduce medical errors, infections, and other adverse events.

Standardised Practices: The initiative provides a set of harmonised standards that hospitals adhere to. This consistency ensures that patient safety practices are uniformly applied across different healthcare settings.

Collaboration: The PSFHI encourages collaboration among hospital managers, clinicians, and patients. By involving all stakeholders, hospitals can create a culture of safety and continuous improvement.

Quality Improvement: Implementing patient safety practices leads to better overall quality of care. Hospitals that participate in the initiative focus on evidence-based guidelines and best practices.

Recognition and Accreditation: Hospitals that meet PSFHI standards receive recognition and accreditation. This enhances their reputation and demonstrates commitment to patient safety.