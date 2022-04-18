Dubai, March 2022: Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, one of the UAE’s leading healthcare providers, has won the coveted ‘Excellence in Infection Control in Healthcare Award’ at the Middle East Cleaning, Hygiene and Facilities (MECHF) Awards 2022 ceremony which was recently held at the Address Dubai Marina Hotel.

Keeping large hospitals free of germs and bacteria in order to contain the spread of illnesses is absolutely critical within the healthcare sector and maintaining a high level of hygiene and sanitation was a particularly important aspect of the COVID-19 guidelines throughout the past two years.

Commenting on winning this award, Dr Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres said, “We are incredibly proud of and grateful for our highly efficient Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) team, nurses and other medical personnel, for their tireless efforts in consistently ensuring the highest level of hygiene. Winning this highly recognized award is yet another recognition of our commitment to continuously putting the wellbeing of our patients first and ensuring that we consistently provide an elevated level of patient safety and wellbeing”.

Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres was also shortlisted for the ‘Best Maintained Public Washroom’ category award. The MECHF Awards celebrates the accomplishments within the commercial, institutional and soft FM industries in the region and this year was attended by 90 companies all competing in different categories.

