In 2024 Medcare conducted screenings for more than 2,000 women, with 62% being first time participants, highlighting the increasing public awareness and confidence in early detection.

Medcare, known for their impactful breast cancer campaigns, has gone bigger and better this year with bringing cross industry partners on board for better reach and impact in their fight against breast cancer.

Dubai, UAE: Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres has launched its fourth edition of the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign across the UAE, emphasizing the hospital group’s dedication to the early detection and prevention of breast cancer, which is the most prevalent invasive cancer in women in the UAE.

Each October, Medcare’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign turns awareness into action, and this year is set to be the most significant one yet. Following the screening of more than 2,200 women in 2024, with 62% participating for the first time, the initiative is broadening its scope through new cross industry collaborations and enhanced accessibility, making it easier for more women to obtain life saving screenings. The initiative seeks to ensure that essential preventive care is both affordable and accessible to women during the whole month of October. Women throughout the UAE can take advantage of a complete screening package, which includes either a mammogram or breast ultrasound along with a consultation with a specialist, all for a heavily reduced price.

Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, highlighted the increasing significance of the campaign by stating, "Breast cancer is the leading forms of cancer among women in the UAE, yet it is also one of the most treatable forms of cancer when detected early. Our screening initiative equips women with the knowledge, access, and assurance necessary to prioritize their health. We are so proud to see so many people accessing our breast cancer screenings and witness the impact we make to people’s lives” She also added that 82% of women who were screened in 2024 came back for follow-up consultations, emphasizing the effectiveness of Medcare’s long-term strategy in the fight against breast cancer

To broaden its outreach beyond clinical environments, Medcare has formed collaborations with prominent cross industry partners such as Emarat Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), Krispy Kreme, AGMC Geely and The Platform Studios to bring better awareness & education to women of all ages about the importance of breast cancer screenings. These partnerships aim to promote breast cancer awareness in everyday venues where women shop, socialize, and engage with each other as well as larger awareness initiatives with Pink October branded Geely cars driving around Dubai for the month, and social media contests.

"Through our collaboration with trusted brands in the community, we are breaking barriers and fostering dialogue about breast and women’s health in spaces that feel familiar and welcoming," stated Dr. Shanila.

“October marks a very important month for Medcare, a month where all our efforts are directed towards creating the maximum awareness and impact to encourage as many women as possible to take action and charge of their health. We see time and time again how a small step in the right direction can save lives and we are dedicated more than ever to be a part of this important mission. We are overwhelmed with the amount of support we see from different industry collaborators looking to join our mission against breast cancer and we would like to thank all our partners for their support in taking our mission to the next level” – Rania Akkela, Head of Marketing Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres.

With each edition of the campaign, more women are not only undergoing initial screenings but also actively engaging in regular preventive check-ups.

Medcare is offering an AED 350 screening package at its hospitals and medical centers across Dubai and Sharjah, inviting both new and returning patients all through October. Attendees will also benefit from educational materials and professional advice on risk factors, prevention strategies, and the significance of regular screenings.

Medcare’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign transcends a mere temporary effort; it represents a commitment to fostering early detection as a lasting practice.

About Medcare:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art hospitals, including Medcare Multi-speciality Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and 20 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalised medical care to every patient.