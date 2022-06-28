Dubai, UAE: One of the buzzing digital, creative and communication agencies that have recently been making its presence felt in the dazzling city of Dubai is Means Design. Headquartered in Dubai, a 360- degree firm has been founded on in-depth strategies, powerful creatives, a streamlined digital presence and impactful communication.

Means Design is the brainchild of creative, innovative and dedicated thinkers, Lama Bibi (Managing Director, Means Design and Ihab Nassar, Creative Director, Means Design) and Baha Bibi (Partner) who have curated this boutique agency to stand out from the crowd. They believe in great storytelling, the power of creativity and look at the business of the client with innovation and passion.

Within the sphere of creative, digital and PR services, their scope of work includes brand identity, communication strategy, product launch, website and social media management. They have serviced some of the giant hospitality and lifestyle clients in the last few years. Branding is the forte of Means Design and skillfully develops the brand identity starting from the brand name and logo to the conceptualization and opening. They also have a strong team to handle web development and social media. From photography and videography to content creation, advertising and blogger collaborations, Means Design draws a parallel narrative with the brand ideology.

Bridging the gap between the brand and its customers, Public Relations plays an integral role in the hospitality industry especially the food and beverage community and its awareness. With a niche in F&B and lifestyle PR, Means Design, a bespoke PR agency has partnered with the global giant to serve locally and aims to deliver results in a highly competitive environment with innovative, sophisticated and sassy PR solutions. Striving to be the best in the business, the agency has created value through bold- thinking and business-changing communications.

The agency’s prime motto is to build effective client relationships by showcasing honesty and maintaining the transparency of their work. The current PR clientele includes the big names in the luxury, hospitality and F&B. The agency has played an instrumental role in creating the right buzz for some of the venues.

Lama Bibi, Managing Director of Means Design, comments, “As a boutique agency, my firm belief lies in building a true relationship with the clients and creating a reputation with tailored brand strategies and campaigns. We have been central in curating communications for many UAE-born luxury hotels and premium dining restaurants.”

The way they have achieved the best for their clients can be attributed to their strong involvement with the brand as an agency to convey the right message. Uniquely different than some of the players in the industry, they help theirclients reach their business goals through strategic campaigns, attention-grabbing events and smart messages deployed both on and offline.