Dubai, UAE | Renowned for its artistic savoir faire and vibrant contemporary design, ME Dubai Hotel and HONOR, the leading global technology brand, unveil an exciting and immersive pop-up activation. The duo are inviting guests and users in the UAE to experience first-hand the unmatched portrait photography features of the HONOR 200 Pro empowered by AI.

Open to the public from July 18th to July 23rd, ME Dubai’s vibrant and futuristic lobby sets the stage for the innovative showcase and will feature the HONOR AI Portrait Studio, redefining smartphone portrait photography with its studio-level 50MP portrait camera set-up with dual tabilization. Participants and visitors will have the opportunity to engage in an exciting social media challenge, capturing high-quality portraits crafted by HONOR’s advanced AI Portrait Engine. This dynamic experience promises to be both inspiring and interactive, offering a unique blend of art and technology, featuring ME Dubai as the focal point. To add to the excitement, winners can expect fantastic prizes, including a luxurious 2-night stay with breakfast for two at ME Dubai, valid for six months. This is a chance not only to experience the state-of-the-art AI portrait features but also to capture unforgettable moments with HONOR.triple studio-level 50MP portrait camera set-up. The HONOR AI Portrait Studio offers a dynamic and interactive experience. Leveraging HONOR's advanced AI Portrait Engine, co-engineered with Studio Harcourt's expertise, the HONOR 200 Pro empowers you to capture breathtaking portraits that evoke the timeless elegance and dramatic lighting synonymous with the Parisian studio.

Whether you're a photography enthusiast or simply curious about the intersection of art and technology, ME Dubai and Honour promise an unforgettable experience that empowers people through innovative and immersive technology.

With over 90 years of expertise, Studio Harcourt is the global specialist in the art of portraiture. Established in 1934 by Cosette Harcourt in Paris, France, Studio Harcourt's long and illustrious career is intertwined with cinema, the arts, and literature, epitomising glamour, myth, stars, and its unique lighting style that sculpts faces and silhouettes with the use of light. Participants and visitors will have the opportunity to engage in an exciting social media challenge, capturing high-quality portraits crafted by HONOR’s advanced AI Portrait Engine. To add to the excitement, winners can expect fantastic prizes, including a luxurious 2-night stay with breakfast for two at ME Dubai, valid for six months. This is a chance not only to experience the state-of-the-art AI portrait features but also to capture unforgettable moments with HONOR. The dynamic experience seamlessly blends the worlds of art and technology, with ME Dubai serving as a luxurious backdrop.

-Ends-

About ME Dubai

ME Dubai is the first ME by Meliá in the Middle East designed by the late and renowned architect Dame Zaha Hadid. ME Dubai is in the breath-taking The Opus by Omniyat building. The only hotel project where she has personally designed the interiors and exteriors. ME Dubai is situated in the heart of the Burj Khalifa district, one of the city's most vibrant areas. The Opus building is developed by leading Middle East real estate developer, Omniyat. The property consists of 93 rooms and suites across four floors. The legacy hotel presents Central Cosmo Tapas and Bar as the owned F&B outlet.

About ME by Meliá

Located in global cultural epicenters, ME by Meliá is a collection of design hotels to discover contemporary culture through the lens of their bold, charismatic personality. ME by Meliá brings destination, design and service together to deliver personal, enriching experiences for the stylish modern traveller. A stay at one of our hotels is more than just a vacation or a visit, it’s an immersion in architecture, design, gastronomy and art that few can match.

Contemporary culture is part of who we are. We express its creativity and energy in every aspect of our hotel experience. ME by Meliá hotels thrive on the sensorial connection to their settings – the visual stimuli, the taste of exquisite local food, the uplifting culture of its citizens and cultural leaders. Embedded within each hotel´s ecosystem is a community of artists, influencers, creatives and technologies that raise the hotel to a must-see, and must-stay, destination for those who yearn for inspiration and energy. There are currently eight hotels in the portfolio across Europe, Middle East, The Americas and Mexico, including ME Dubai, ME Milan Il Duca, ME London, ME Madrid, ME Ibiza, ME Barcelona, ME Sitges and ME Cabo. Upcoming openings include ME Malta, ME Guadalajara & ME Lisbon, set to launch in the coming months. Follow ME by Meliá on Instagram @me_by_melia and Facebook mebymelia. www.mebymelia.com

