Dubai, UAE,: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Sun Xudong, Vice Consul General at the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai. This is one of the many diplomatic and consular visits made to DEWA. The two discussed ways to increase cooperation between DEWA and Chinese companies on clean and renewable energy and increase opportunities.

Al Tayer welcomed the visit by Xudong, praising the importance of the strategic partnership between DEWA and Chinese companies in energy and water sectors and other areas of mutual interest.

Al Tayer talked about DEWA’s ambitious initiatives and pioneering and innovative development projects it’s implementing to achieve the vision of the wise leadership’s vision. DEWA is expanding its clean energy projects, and using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and digitisation. He also talked about DEWA’s world-class infrastructure having the highest standards of reliability, efficiency, and availability. This achieves the objectives for citizens and residents in Dubai and supports DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

Xudong praised the prosperous partnership with DEWA on renewable and clean energy projects in Dubai.