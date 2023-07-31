Muscat: McLaren Automotive celebrates the presence of the epitome of performance and style in Oman, the McLaren Artura. This high-performance hybrid supercar stands testament to McLaren's relentless pursuit of technological advancement and revolutionary design.

"Artura is the harmonious blend of art and future. With its advanced aerodynamics, exceptional power, and unrivalled driving experience, the Artura not only redefines the supercar arena but also showcases our commitment to innovation," stated a CEO, Michael Leiters of McLaren.

Designed with grace and minimalism, the Artura sets a new standard in McLaren's design language. The interior boasts of modern craftsmanship and pioneering design, with a fine selection of materials and vibrant color detailing, providing a personal space like no other.

Beneath its sleek exterior, the Artura boasts an innovative McLaren Carbon Fiber Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) and a super-light McLaren V6 twin turbocharged petrol engine. The 8-Speed Seamless Shift Gearbox, using electric power for reverse, underscores Artura's unique blend of power and innovation.

Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO of MHD ACERE, remarked, "The McLaren Artura signifies a leap into the future. Its blend of speed, elegance, and technology resonates with our clientele's expectations of high performance and luxury”.

