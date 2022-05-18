NEW YORK – Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications & Information Technology (MCIT), H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, met with John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC), as part of an official visit to the USA. During the meeting at the company’s office in New York City, the two parties discussed areas of potential partnership and explored opportunities to accelerate the growth of the digital content market in Saudi Arabia.

Last February, the Kingdom announced its $1.1bn Ignite program, comprising 36 initiatives to boost the digital content market, enhance its contribution to the economy, provide quality jobs and create a comprehensive digital content ecosystem. The ambition is to transform Saudi Arabia into a leader in the digital content sector by 2030.

During the meeting, Omnicom Group offered its participation in the Ignite development program, advising on several of its initiatives, particularly in building a pipeline of digital talent.

“The Digital Content Council has a clear vision for this sector, and the scale and scope of the Ignite Program is commendable. It will play a key role in the digital transformation of the economy,” commented John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. “We are pleased to assist in building the infrastructure needed to lead in this space. The expertise within Omnicom will help accelerate economic growth through exciting digital content opportunities.”

“More than a source of entertainment, digital content is a major element of the transformation economy. Not only is our youth hungry for it, but we also have an enormous talent pool of innovators, creators, programmers and entrepreneurs,” explained Mohammed Alrobayan, the Secretary General of Digital Content Council. “The economic opportunity is real and with Omnicom’s impressive breadth and depth of expertise in content and data, we know Saudi Arabia will be the disruptor, rather than the disrupted, in the digital economy.”

About Ignite

Formed last September in partnership with four Ministries, several Commissions and Authorities, and private sector businesses, the Digital Content Council’s mission is to boost the digital content market, enhance its contribution to the economy and provide quality jobs in four key sectors: video content, audio content, gaming, and digital advertising. Its Ignite program is designed to turn Saudi Arabia into a leading entertainment and media production hub. It comprises 36 initiatives with support budget of around SAR 4.2 billion (USD 1.1 billion). Ignite initiatives focus on core pillars of digital content such as infrastructure development, talent development, financial support for both international and local companies, and policies and legislation enhancement. The program will foster the creation and relocation of digital content companies to the Kingdom.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom’s branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

