Dubai: MBUZZ a leading distributor of Technology components & Solutions, announced the launch of its Experience Center. The new facility is a state-of-the-art innovation space that enables you to re-imagine your business by collaborating with MBUZZ. The center is equipped with Demo Labs, Service & Integration, Training and Media rooms that enables you to connect and engage with thought leaders and industry experts to bring concepts to life through focused demos and planned sessions.

“We believe in our slogan Explore, Engage and Empower and the new facility reflects this tenet. We have a Demo Lab where customers get firsthand experience with the products of their choice. Partners and End-users are welcome to view our service and integration process in another part of the Experience Centre. The Centre has a training facility to empower partners and end-users with product knowledge and our media & knowledge platform is open for customers to engage with us, sharing their views and thoughts.” Said Mr. Nawaf Al Shammari – Chairman - MBUZZ, on inaugurating the Experience Center.

MBUZZ expects the Experience Centre to further collaboration between Industry leading technology vendors they represent and customers – individual as well as resellers. Each product has a unique selling proposition, and the Experience Centre will highlight these so customers can experience the difference for themselves whether it is workstations, servers and storage systems, gaming, components, or audiovisual solutions.

The brands represented are among the industry’s largest portfolio of solutions, systems, and products. Each is a market leader and innovator.

“The Experience Center will allow customers to prioritize their requirements and make studied assessments on how they can be empowered. Each product addresses an industry need whether it is reliability, security, scalability, or better connectivity. We are not here only to sell products; we want our customers to find the solutions they are looking for. Mr. Nawaf Al Shammari – Chairman - MBUZZ added.

While the Demo Lab helps customers get a look and feel of the products, the service and integration facility will give them a unique outlook on the way the products are assembled. The training room is open to customers who need training on use of the products and even available to them for training their customers. The Media Centre with its technology driven products will promote dialogue that will enable MBUZZ to refine its delivery and gain customer delight.

MBUZZ since its inception in 2007 has been building on its market knowledge and the Experience Center is one of the outcomes of its learnings over the years, Special offers are available to the first 100 customers that will be received at the Centre.

The MBUZZ team has had comprehensive training to facilitate customer visits and a team member will be on hand to show visitors around. The Experience Centre is open from Monday to Friday, 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. Customers travelling in from outside Dubai may book an appointment at info@MBUZZtech.com in advance, especially if they are not able to visit during regular working hours.

About MBUZZ:

MBUZZ, Head Quartered in KSA, since 2007 is an ICT company and an emerging Value-Added Distribution house in Middle East and Africa region. For more than a decade MBUZZ endeavored to associate and significantly contribute towards promoting the adoption of information technology and communication infrastructure across the region. Representing ensemble of world class vendors, and by partnering with best of regional customers; our team of professionals are proud to enlarge the distribution network in the region to place MBUZZ as a Technology leader.

