Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), the first research and teaching institution focusing on governance and public policy in the Arab world, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Majra, the federal authority tasked with developing regulations to manage, document, and guide social responsibility, to launch the Diploma in Leadership for Sustainability and Social Responsibility.



The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, and Ms. Nuha Mohammed Al Harmoudi, Director of the National CSR Fund.



The MoU aims to strengthen collaboration between the two parties and facilitate knowledge exchange. Majra will serve as a knowledge and strategic partner in the Diploma in Leadership for Sustainability and Social Responsibility programme, which will host a speaker from the Fund to highlight its corporate social responsibility strategy and efforts in that regard.



The MoU also establishes frameworks for collaboration, including the exchange of knowledge and documents that could support the Diploma in Leadership for Sustainability and Social Responsibility programme – or any other relevant programmes – in addition to sharing best practices and offering a special discount for the Fund in exchange for it covering the costs for participants in the programme.



His Excellency Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri said: “We are delighted to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with Majra, which has long strived to support and encourage the corporate sector to actively participate in social responsibility efforts that benefit the community, in line with the UAE’s sustainable development goals and priorities. As the concept of social responsibility evolves and the UAE’s commitment to strengthening CSR practices grows, it has become increasingly important to establish partnerships based on firm and clear foundations among various authorities involved in social responsibility, supported by companies and businesses’ efforts in that regard.”



For her part, Ms. Nuha Mohammed Al Harmoudi said: “Social responsibility is a powerful instrument that ensures the happiness and success of the community. We are honoured to collaborate with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, which has always strived to promote the government’s quest for excellence and to empower future leaders by providing an integrated system of educational and training courses, research, and studies. We are confident that this programme will strengthen our partnership, enhancing communication and collaboration between our two entities to support our respective goals, raise awareness, and promote a culture of sustainability and social responsibility.”



The MoU specifies areas of cooperation between the two entities in terms of awareness-raising, research, and white papers with the goal of spreading a culture of social responsibility and sustainability by publishing a set of research studies in the CSR field on both entities’ platforms. The two parties will also work with various segments of the community to raise awareness and collaborate on any other area they agree upon in the future, in line with their respective competencies.



The agreement is in line with the directives of the wise leadership of Dubai to strengthen collaboration among government institutions towards enriching government knowledge and empowering national cadres. It also aligns with both entities’ commitment to building effective knowledge partnerships.



The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is an academic research and teaching institution focused on government administration and public policies in the Arab world. It aims to support the advancement of government excellence in the UAE – and the Arab region, in general – by developing an integrated ecosystem of educational and training programmes, research and studies, documenting the UAE’s outstanding experience, and facilitating the exchange of knowledge among government institutions in the UAE and across Arab countries.



MBRSG is also dedicated to fostering effective governance in the UAE and throughout the Arab world by developing leadership skills in the field of policymaking. The institution adheres to a four-pillar strategy, which includes conducting practical research into public policy and administration, developing academic and executive education programmes, and organising knowledge forums for researchers and decision makers.



Meanwhile, Majra is a federal authority tasked with establishing the regulatory framework for social responsibility in the UAE, as well as the mechanism for documenting, managing, and directing CSR efforts. It also works to develop incentives and privileges to strengthen social responsibility and enable relevant authorities to play their part in organising and encouraging CSR practices across companies and establishments.

