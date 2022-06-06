MBRSG organised an integrated training programme for the visiting students.

H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri: MBRSG continues to live up to its pioneering mission to empower the leaders of tomorrow, exchange know-how and expertise, and advance the UAE’s position on the global public administration and policy map.

Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has initiated a five-day internship programme for Master of Public Policy students from the Republic of Kazakhstan, in accordance with the courses offered at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Held on May 23-27, 2022, the internship aimed to develop practical, research, and professional competencies, qualifying them to conduct high-quality research, effectively manage activities, and identify various approaches to decision-making.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government continues to live up to its mission to train and empower the leaders of tomorrow, and exchange our know-how and expertise with likeminded organisations and aspiring leaders from around the world, which, in turn, advances the UAE’s already leading position on the global public administration and policy map.”

“With that in mind, we are happy to be collaborating with the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to take in a batch of master’s students for a packed five-day internship programme, where they can explore the UAE’s successes in that field, and develop plans to implement them back home,” Dr. Al Marri added.

The students arrived in the UAE on May 22, while the programme kicked off the following day (May 23) with opening remarks by Prof. Raed Awamleh, Dean of MBRSG, who introduced the students to their coaches facilitators, and participants. This was followed by a seminar on the UAE’s experience in the field of public administration with Dr. Abdulraman Chikhouni, Associate Professor of Public Policy at MBRSG, and then visits to the Etihad Museum and the Dubai Frame.

On May 24, students attended an expert lecture offering them an introduction to the UAE and an overview of its political system and public administration, featuring Dr. Racquel Warner, Associate Professor at MBRSG. The session covered personnel policy, future requirements of the UAE’s civil service system, and budget and strategic planning. Participants then visited the Department of Economy and Tourism and explored its activities with Dr. Mona Mostafa El-Solkamy, Assistant Professor at MBRSG.

The third day (May 25) began with a Q&A session on research for master’s students, with an individual training programme and assistance in preparing presentations and reports with MBRSG experts Dr. Scott Fargher and Prof. Melodena Stephens. Later in the afternoon, the students attended a research seminar titled ‘The Liberalisation of Business Ownership and Business Activity in Dubai: Policy Analysis Using Difference-in-Difference’ with Dr. Ahmed Shoukry, Economist at the Dubai Economy and Tourism Department.

Ms Hayathem Shukri, Students Affairs Manager at MBRSG, led the students on a visit to International Humanitarian City on May 26, where they explored the role of the Ministry in the protection of the constitution and state bodies. Participants then concluded their day with another Q&A session and individual training programme for research, with additional assistance in preparing presentations and reports, this time led by Dr. Abdulrahman Chikhouni, Dr. Mounia Drissi, and Dr. Khalid Alwazani from MBRSG.

The programme concluded on May 27 with a talk on international business policies by Dr. Immanuel Azaad Moonesar, Associate Professor at MBRSG, followed by final presentations and a closing ceremony, led by Prof. Raed Awamleh, which included group presentations by students, job evaluation and feedback, and official presentations and certificates.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is the first research and teaching institution focusing on governance and public policy in the Arab world, offering academic and training programmes that aim to train future leaders and prepare them to meet public administration and policy challenges across the region. Courses are developed and delivered by a diverse group of scholars, academics, and researchers.

-Ends-