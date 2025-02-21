Dubai, UAE - The Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH), an initiative by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), reached a significant global milestone in 2024 by providing its services to users in over 171 countries. This achievement underscores the platform’s commitment to supporting researchers, students, and readers of all ages and disciplines by offering a comprehensive digital knowledge base accessible to both Arab and international audiences. The number of visits to DKH’s website is expected to triple in 2025.

The DKH platform significantly contributes to bridging the digital and knowledge gap in the Arab world by producing, collecting, and curating digital information within an integrated system, while enhancing online content. Furthermore, the platform offers comprehensive solutions for building digital libraries, archives, and institutional repositories. It also provides diverse content across all knowledge sectors with seamless and free accessibility.

In 2024, the platform witnessed substantial growth, reaching over 3.1 million visitors, a 356 percent increase compared to 2023. Last year, it attracted 367,000 new users and expanded its content to over 800,000 titles and 8.5 million digital materials across 18 specialized libraries in various academic, intellectual, and scientific fields.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “We consider knowledge a powerful tool that not only has the potential to empower individuals but also strengthens communities and drives their development. In this light, MBRF is dedicated to creating and regularly updating high-quality digital resources that are accurate, comprehensive, and easily accessible to everyone. Investing in knowledge means investing in the future, as it contributes to empowering youth and inspiring them to actively participate in community development.”

H.E. bin Huwaireb added: “The platform’s remarkable achievements align with our objectives of fostering innovation and learning and opening new avenues for collaboration with academic and knowledge institutions worldwide. Moreover, they support our wise leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as a global hub for science and thought driven by a strong knowledge-based economy.”

In line with its future plans, DKH seeks to expand its content to cover new fields, increase the number of specialized libraries and strengthen partnerships with academic and knowledge institutions to provide access to the most recent materials and digital content. These plans align with MBRF’s objectives to provide accessible digital solutions that enable the development of knowledge-based institutions and society, further reinforcing DKH’s position as a leading provider of digital knowledge in the Arab world and beyond.