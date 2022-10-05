The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has signed an agreement with the Arab Council for Childhood and Development (ACCD) to foster research cooperation and enhance the exchange of knowledge for the Literacy Challenge 2030 project. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, and Dr. Hassan El-Bilawi, Secretary General of the Arab Council for Childhood and Development.

This agreement came as part of the visit of the MBRF delegation led by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF to the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which H.E. met with several prominent figures and senior officials. He met with Dr. Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Reda Hegazy, Minister of Education and Technical Education, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Othman Elkhosht, President of Cairo University, and Mohamed Hanna, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Vodafone Egypt Foundation.

Emphasizing the significance of this agreement, H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb said that it serves as a framework for enhancing the exchange of knowledge and research collaboration between the two parties. “Additionally, it also makes use of MBRF’s expertise and potentials as well as its Digital Knowledge Hub to enhance knowledge-enablement pathways and provide more access to the Centre’s knowledge publications. This allows learners to benefit from the Digital Knowledge Hub in order to connect with knowledge-based societies that encourage research, studies, initiatives, ideas, and innovation and promote their main pillars of education, entrepreneurship, research and development,” he added.

Bin Huwaireb also highlighted the Foundation's aim to advance its educational collaboration with Egypt as well as further solidify the partnership between the two nations.

Apart from exchanging knowledge materials like specialized books and publications, this agreement also explores new avenues to encourage non-profit activities associated with the Literacy Challenge, as well as exchanging knowledge materials and resources such as libraries and electronic information. It also calls for promoting and marketing joint activities associated with the Literacy Challenge, through the media and social media channels of both the parties.

Furthermore, during the visit, both parties emphasized the significance of educating children at an early age and providing all the requisite knowledge resources issued by the Arab Council for Childhood and Development, on the Digital Knowledge Hub by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation. This Hub is one of the largest advanced electronic platforms that aims to enhance the Arabic content on the internet with a vast collection of Arabic books, both original and translated, in all fields of study.

