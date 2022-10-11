The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is highlighting its recent digital services and projects that encourage knowledge communities and foster sustainable development, during the five-day GITEX Global 2022, one of the largest international technologies events that showcase ground-breaking as well as human-centered digital innovations.

Through its participation in GITEX Global, MBRF seeks to leverage the event’s pioneering position in technology industry to showcase its digital solutions in the fast-paced technological world, where leading cities strive to invest in and utilize the most cutting-edge technologies, Industry 4.0 innovations, emerging technologies, data, and artificial intelligence.

MBRF is showcasing its ‘Knowledge for All’ portal, which is a bilingual platform that caters to the needs of researchers, academic communities, professionals, students, stakeholders, and the public. Additionally, it also guarantees convenient access to several knowledge outputs achieved as part of this project, as well as knowledge-centered publications and data. Furthermore, MBRF is also demonstrating the ‘Knowledge Project’, a joint initiative between MBRF and UNDP’s Regional Office for Arab States. This initiative aims to significantly contribute to developing knowledge communities and foster sustainable development in the Arab region and beyond.

In addition to this, MBRF is also displaying the ‘Global Knowledge Index’, a significant addition for the global knowledge sector which offers various development indicators that focus on reliable data. This assists nations and its decision makers to identify transformations, as well as various challenges, further enabling them to address these challenges and explore potential prospects. The MBRF highlights the third edition of the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report, along with ‘KnowTalks’, a series of webinars on the various challenges faced by the educational sector. The webinar further explores several prospects that lie within the sector, in addition to the lessons learnt, to develop knowledge exchange channels by arranging discussions with knowledge experts, policy makers, scientists, philosophers, academics, and futurologists from around the world. Experts, youth, academics, and the public constitute the target audience of the ‘KnowTalks’.

The ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’, an automatic system for creating knowledge hubs, libraries, repositories, as well as for maintaining the digital memory, is another service that MBRF exhibits. The hub is a comprehensive Arabic knowledge platform unrestricted and accessible to everyone, as well as provides free Arabic and international content. The Hub has 1,272,156 users, 1.8 million digital items, 14 specialized libraries, and 158,906 books in a range of subjects.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF asserted that MBRF is showcasing its advanced projects and services through the unified platform of the Government of Dubai, organized by the Dubai Digital Authority. H.E. further stated that the Government of Dubai platform serves as both a platform for effective interaction and communication for the pioneers of the technology sector seeking to assess Dubai's experience and discuss its ideas and expertise in this regard, as well as increase Dubai's contribution to shaping global trends regarding building the future and achieving digital transformation.

Regarding their participation in GITEX Global 2022, H.E. said: "We are excited to take part in this important event, as it has a regional as well as international significance in the field of technology. The event enables us to showcase our most recent digital knowledge projects and initiatives in an advanced environment, as well as serves as a key platform for strengthening our regional and global alliances with the most prominent organizations in the field of knowledge. In line with our objective to share our knowledge in offering the best digital solutions and services that adheres to the highest standards of efficiency and quality, this year we build on the success of our participation in previous editions of this event.”

Through its participation in GITEX Global 2022, MBRF aims to launch the Arab Federation for Digital Libraries, in partnership with Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This is in line with the partnerships of the Digital Knowledge Hub with regional and global digital publishers and over 135 publication partners, having collected up to 1100 historical manuscripts and around 1600 books on tradition and culture.

