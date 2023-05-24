The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is participating in the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), a leading knowledge event regionally and globally, which gathers leaders of the knowledge and publication sectors from across the globe annually. The event celebrates the concept of sustainability in line with the declaration of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’ in the UAE and is taking place from May 22 through May 28, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The participation of the MBRF in this fair is consistent with its aim to support local, regional, and international knowledge events, as well as knowledge development, along with enhancing the areas of knowledge building and sharing. This participation also reflects MBRF’s commitment to network with the key pillars in the knowledge and creative industries and to share its numerous contributions to these sectors through its leading knowledge projects and programs. This year, the MBRF’s pavilion is organizing several activities that cover diverse knowledge sectors with the goal of increasing visitor knowledge awareness and fostering a supportive environment for knowledge discourse on a variety of subjects.

HE Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “We are delighted to be participating in the 32nd edition of ADIBF, a premier local and international knowledge platform that encourages literary and intellectual debates and fosters the exchange of knowledge and creativity. In addition to fostering information and intellectual exchange among people, ADIBF provides the MBRF with an ideal opportunity to network and engage with the Arab and international knowledge communities. Numerous events and activities that the MBRF is organizing as part of its participation this year represent our commitment to enhancing sustainable development in the UAE and beyond by promoting knowledge, fostering creativity, and supporting innovation. Inspired by the wise future vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we seek to provide the framework for knowledge societies based on innovation and creativity. We place emphasis on our dedication to carrying out our strategic plans, which encourage sustainable development and knowledge growth. We will also keep planning and developing various projects, programs, and initiatives aimed at advancing society’s knowledge, literary, and intellectual aspects and fostering a better future for all.”

The MBRF organized a panel discussion as part of the KnowTalks series on the opening day of ADIBF with the participation of Sara Shatila, Communications and Advocacy Officer, Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the UAE. Shatila discussed the environmental and climate scenario, the challenges currently faced by the world in this area, the significance of cooperating to reduce these occurrences, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. She emphasized that the SDGs are interconnected and that one cannot be accomplished without the other. She further stressed that we cannot combat climate change without advancing sustainable economies, addressing social concerns, and resolving conflicts. Furthermore, Shatila highlighted the current effects of climate change on the world and how they have affected other facets of life, explaining that the change in weather patterns has directly impacted food production and has resulted in rising sea levels, which has increased the risk of catastrophic floods.

Shatila emphasized the significance of expedited actions to address climate challenges, as delays make adaptation more difficult and expensive. In this regard, Shatila underlined the efforts and developments made in this area by the UAE, which has set clear goals for its energy consumption and aims to produce 30% clean energy by 2030 through the use of alternative energy sources like hydrocarbons, solar energy, and others. The UAE was also the first nation in the area to declare its intention to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and it has significantly contributed to global climate action in order to achieve climate neutrality and the 2015 Paris Agreement's objectives.

Moath Awn and Yaser Albehzad participated in a session at the MBRF pavilion titled ‘From talent to creativity’ as part of the Dubai International Writing Program. Awn discussed the relationship between the ideas of talent and creativity, pointing out that talent is innately born with the individual and requires immense work and dedication to develop and reach creativity. He stated that the subject of Arabic scientific study has a vast amount of room for growth and that there is still room for the Arabic library to expand and flourish. Additionally, Albehzad emphasized from his perspective the relevance of maintaining the proper atmosphere for children’s skill development, the necessity of offering support and encouragement, as well as the provision of the necessary circumstances to strengthen their skills and talents. He further elaborated on the special efforts made by the MBRF to prepare for the future, to promote the knowledge growth of different community segments, particularly youth, and to highlight the MBRF’s projects, programs, and initiatives’ significant distinctive knowledge outcomes.

The 'Knowledge Lounge' initiative also organized some sessions during the opening-day events. Asma Seddiq, Founder of the Literary Forum Salon in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Azza Hashem, and author Saeed Radwan participated in a session titled ‘The Forum Award and the First Launch’, which was moderated by author Salha Obaid. In addition to their function in helping people to develop the community and fulfill the aims of knowledge sustainability, Hashem discussed the value of reading as a tool to develop the self and expand knowledge, as a gateway to explore various realities and knowledge dimensions. She further stressed that anyone could participate in the Literary Forum Salon Award, which includes categories for new novels and interactive novels. In addition, Radwan expressed his joy at winning the Asma Seddiq Award for the First Novel of 2023 for his book ‘Paper Towers’ and elaborated on the importance of the forum in the literary world since its founding in 1995.

On the first day of ADIBF, a number of prominent individuals were also greeted at the MBRF’s pavilion. A Chinese delegation visited the pavilion to investigate the possibilities for teamwork and collaboration in various intellectual and artistic disciplines. HE Jamal bin Huweirab, highlighted MBRF's projects and publications, along with a number of notable publicists, most notably Michelle Mishbah. Additionally, the pavilion held many activities under the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ banner, such as a lyrical reading by the poet Ahmad Abdul Ghani and the ‘Reading Lounge’ activity. The program will also organize two daily events, the first being ‘15-minute reading’, where books from the Dubai International Writing Program and Digital Knowledge Hub are read aloud with the goal of reading 100 volumes throughout ADIBF. The second daily activity is ‘a 1-minute book’, where visitors can sign up for a tour led by the female Knowledge Lounge members and record a 1-minute book review to share on social media.

A narrative critical thinking workshop, featuring Dr. Jamal Moqableh, is scheduled for the second day of the exhibition, along with Dr. Khaled Abdul Fattah, Advisor for Cognitive and Digital Solutions, who will present the ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’. The WILD (Women in Leadership Deliver) network founder, Emma Burdett will participate in the ‘KnowTalks’ session on the second day's agenda. Additionally, the MBRF will host a session on ‘Translation and its role in the transfer of world cultures’ as part of the Dubai International Writing Program, featuring Dr. Ghanem AlSamra'I and Hussein Darwich, as well as a session titled "Fiction Biography and Memory Neutralization" as part of the ‘Knowledge Lounge,’ featuring authors Jalal Berjes and Sayyed Mahmoud, along with other activities.

