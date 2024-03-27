Dubai, UAE - Since the dawn of the 21st century, technology has emerged as a pivotal force in sculpting humanity’s future and advancing sustainable progress on a global scale. It has propelled societies forward, enabling exceptional achievements previously deemed unattainable. The advent of the World Wide Web has further democratized access to technological tools, resulting in a profound digital transformation across diverse sectors. Keeping pace with these remarkable advancements has become essential for governments, enterprises, and individuals alike.

Amidst rapid technological progress, the UAE has taken significant strides in digital and technological development. It has strengthened its position as a leader in the 2023 Arabian Gulf Digital Performance Index, as revealed in the report by Orient Planet Research. Furthermore, the UAE achieved the 10th rank in the 2023 IMD World Competitiveness rankings, as issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

The New Beginnings: Opportunities and Challenges

Each time a new technology emerges, it presents a fresh set of challenges. These may include the repercussions on the labor market due to technology’s dynamic nature, as well as cybersecurity threats and environmental issues stemming from its widespread adoption. Nonetheless, within these challenges lie opportunities for fostering innovation and augmenting quality and efficiency across various fields.

As a guiding light for progress and innovation in the field of knowledge development, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) aims to empower communities and promote sustainable development through investments in knowledge and enhancement of individual and institutional capacities. With a vision of empowering community members cognitively, the MBRF aims to foster a generation adept at navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, positioning the UAE as a global leader in digitization, innovation, and artificial intelligence. A dedication to sustainable and environmentally conscious frameworks fortifies the aforementioned aim. The MBRF prioritizes advancing digital education, cultivating innovative teaching approaches, and facilitating access to knowledge and educational resources, while bolstering technology infrastructure.

In pursuit of these goals, the MBRF launched the Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH), a leading platform in cognitive technology designed to generate, gather, and organize digital information and knowledge content within an integrated and comprehensive framework. The key objective is to bridge the digital and knowledge gap in Arabic and strengthen the presence of Arabic content on the Internet. The DKH plays a pivotal role in constructing comprehensive knowledge platforms housing a vast collection of nearly 200,000 diverse titles spanning various disciplines. It stands as a leader in offering comprehensive digital solutions and prioritizes the management of the knowledge economy. Over 25 national organizations have reaped the benefits of this platform, which has been achieved through sharing the digital content and ensuring accessibility via a unified entry point. Such endeavors are poised to yield positive outcomes, as evidenced by the establishment of specialized libraries tailored for esteemed organizations in the UAE.

Bridges of the Future

Focused on shaping the future and nurturing innovation and knowledge entrepreneurship, the MBRF has proactively embarked on initiatives to chart the course for upcoming developments. Through its inventive and sustainable endeavors, the MBRF aims to enhance skill sets and acquire indispensable knowledge, recognizing the critical significance of excelling in the ever-evolving job landscape. One such initiative, dubbed ‘Future Skills for All,’ has been spearheaded by the Foundation and UNDP to address the challenges faced by individuals in the labor market. It endeavors to equip them with the required skills to seamlessly navigate the rapid changes in work demands. Moreover, the initiative aims to offer opportunities for securing quality employment and facilitating career advancement.

The initiative is based on the foundation of massive open online courses (MOOCs), providing advanced educational programs and interactive online platforms for individuals to improve their personal, digital, and practical skills. Its objective transcends mere education, aiming to enhance opportunities for securing and retaining employment, progressing in careers, and cultivating a new generation of skilled and qualified individuals capable of navigating the challenges of the digital age.

In light of recent reports projecting the potential loss of millions of jobs to automation by 2030, there is mounting concern among individuals regarding the requisite skills for securing well-paying employment opportunities. Consequently, it becomes apparent that educational institutions must priorities future-proof skills, personal aptitudes, and adaptability. This is precisely the objective of the ‘Future Skills for All’ initiative.

Teaming up with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the MBRF intends to broaden the reach of its initiative. The goal is to encompass additional Arab countries and empower a larger number of young individuals to mitigate challenges arising from shifts in the job landscape. In its preliminary stage, the initiative seeks to involve 6,000 learners from Arab countries, fostering substantial enhancements in their skill sets. The ambition is to extend support to one million learners in the forthcoming years.

A Better World

The MBRF’s approach to knowledge underscores its optimism about prospects. These manifest across various domains primarily focused on fostering education, innovation, and inclusive development. The Foundation directs its efforts toward strategic objectives that not only elevate the quality of life but also foster the construction of sustainable societies.

By collaborating with both local and international stakeholders, the Foundation seeks to achieve shared objectives in education and research. It places particular emphasis on broadening the reach and utility of Arabic language education through collaborative ventures, exemplified by initiatives like the memorandum of understanding with the Istanbul Academy for Language Education and EYouth.

The Foundation is dedicated to empowering coming generations through the creation of knowledge content and the provision of modern educational tools and resources. It places significant emphasis on fostering an environment that encourages knowledge exchange and experience sharing. This commitment is demonstrated through the organization of forums, workshops, and research events aimed at facilitating interaction, idea exchange, and the cultivation of innovative solutions to global challenges.

With the Foundation’s dedication to its vision and increasing collaboration with partners and stakeholders, a promising future awaits Arab youth. Through initiatives and programs aimed at equipping them with the necessary tools to fulfill their aspirations, they are poised to make significant contributions to the advancement of societies. Armed with the skills required to navigate digital transformation and drive sustainable development forward, they are well-positioned to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

Knowledge Summit: Window to the Future

Organized by the MBRF and UNDP, the Knowledge Summit stands out as a cornerstone among the region’s annual gatherings. It brings together pioneers, innovators, and aspiring visionaries alongside experts, policymakers, and decision-makers. Serving as a crucial platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge, the summit endeavors to foster innovative and actionable solutions while advocating for sustainable development and societal well-being. By amalgamating both local and international perspectives, the summit sets the stage for the creation of impactful and enduring projects.

During the final session of the Knowledge Summit 2023, discussions revolved around knowledge cities and the implications of the Fifth Industrial Revolution. The focus was on the role of knowledge cities in adapting to and harnessing the transformations brought about by the Fifth Industrial Revolution. This session highlighted the impact of technology on reshaping traditional business paradigms and laying the groundwork for future economic models. It showcased the UAE’s forward-thinking approach to technological advancements and aimed to solidify the concept of leveraging opportunities to address emerging challenges. Emphasizing the significance of determination and collaboration, the session highlighted these avenues as drivers of a bright and sustainable future marked by prosperity, progress, and social equity.

The MBRF’s approach to knowledge reflects its commitment to constructing a brighter world and fostering sustainable societies while laying the groundwork for knowledge-based economies. The Foundation assumes the responsibility of spearheading the journey towards a promising future, which is evident in its sustainable initiatives driven by dedication, innovation, and collaboration to attain strategic goals. By fostering a culture of sharing ideas and cultivating inventive solutions, it establishes robust frameworks for advancing sustainable development, digital education, and inclusive growth. Through these efforts, the Foundation actively contributes to the well-being and prosperity of nations, building bridges towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

