The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) launched a new website for its Dubai International Program for Writing, during its first day of participation at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022. The Dubai International Program for Writing is an innovative strategy that enriches the UAE's intellectual and literary movement and through which its participants present numerous important works of literature.

Currently, the website offers approximately 144 science fiction books, novels, translations, and other works that were produced by the Dubai International Program for Writing. In addition, there are well-known trainers on the website who are in charge of approximately 300 active participants in the program.

As part of its participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair, MBRF also organized several other events and activities. The first day featured an introductory meeting for participants of the translation workshop. On the second day, it hosted a number of events as part of its knowledge program, including The Dubai International Program for Writing, as well as a seminar on ‘Translating Books on Self-Development and Social Issues’. A seminar titled ‘Why Do We Write for Children?’ was held further on the second day, which discussed a variety of subjects pertaining to writing for children. This included the distinctions between this genre and other types of creative writing, the requirement to use particular artistic features and aspects that speak to a child's mind and imagination, the most crucial beliefs, concepts, and aesthetics in this genre of writing and how they interact with the expressive elements in creative literary works for children.

HE Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated that the Dubai International Program for Writing is committed to participating in the most significant local, Arab, and international events, in order to promote reading by providing books to readers at the most affordable cost possible. Additionally, he emphasized how crucial it is to take part in the Sharjah International Book Fair, a key knowledge event that draws a lot of publishers, participants, and visitors, and features a broad selection of books and other literary and intellectual productions. He went on to say that the Fair provides the perfect opportunity to showcase the works of the Dubai International Program for Writing, introducing the public to its initiatives, and exploring collaborative prospects with publishing, printing, and knowledge institutes, so as to enrich the knowledge content. Through its platform, MBRF displays its Arabic and translated book productions, organizes a number of events and specialized workshops, and engages with international publishers as well as leaders in the book production industry. It further holds meetings with intellectuals and other major international publishing houses, in addition to various research institutions.

The Sharjah International Book Fair is an ideal platform for showcasing the most recent productions of a variety of publishers from around the world. It has drawn 150 writers, thought leaders, creatives, and artists, both Arab as well as individuals from 15 countries, who will present 1500 different events and panel discussions, out of which 200 will comprise sessions, readings, workshops and speeches on their innovative experiences in several knowledge and writing fields.

