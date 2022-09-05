Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF) has launched ‘Arab Translators Club’ to create a fresh strategy for advancing the translation movement. The announcement was made by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, during a meeting with the alumni of the translation workshops from 2017 through 2019, held under the umbrella of the ‘Dubai International Program for Writing’.

During the meeting, H.E Bin Huwaireb emphasized that the ‘Arab Translators Club’ attracts huge gatherings of translators, offering them a platform to exchange their translational visions and expertise. Lauding the competency of the alumni in specific and Arab translators in general, he asserted that their role in disseminating knowledge from all languages into Arabic is very important.

Bin Huwaireb added: “In addition to being a crucial tool for the dissemination of knowledge from diverse sectors, translation is a scientific resource and a way to enrich knowledge, intellect, and literature. By founding the Translation Club, we hope to provide ample space for translators, emphasize the value of translation, solidify its place in culture and knowledge, and help to grow the Arab translation movement as a force to strengthen knowledge communities and advance Arab knowledge.”

His Excellency noted that the "Arab Translators Club" is a platform to promote young talent's professional journey within this crucial sector, which acquires a growing significance with the globalization of knowledge. “It also facilitates access to knowledge resources, encourages collaboration among Arab translators, and encourages more young talents to explore the fields of translation,” he added.

MBRF is planning to host more workshops in order to provide novice translators with the tools and resources they need to advance their translation skills and qualifications, under the guidance of subject-matter experts.

The ‘Dubai International Program for Writing’ has recently organized translation workshops that witnessed the participation of over 20 trainees. The trainees were able to translate about 20 valuable books required by the Library of Arabic Literature.