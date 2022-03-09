Dubai, UAE: MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the commercial arm of MBC GROUP, has announced a new partnership with Snap Inc. to bring more exclusive MBC GROUP content to Snapchat. The agreement comes in the wake of the massive success and growth MBC GROUP experienced in 2021 on Snapchat, with MMS and Snap agreeing to develop this partnership to unlock more value.



With the new deal, Snapchatters across the region will now have access to popular MBC GROUP shows that include flagship daily shows as well as exclusives from MBC Group channels and Al Arabiya, and exclusive and behind the scenes content.



From 2022, various MBC GROUP programs will air on Snapchat, including multiple entertainment shows, flagship Ramadan shows such as Studio 22 and Ramez; and exclusive content from the popular morning daily program Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab as well as daily news content from Al Arabiya. The collaboration will also include various flagship programs in MBC GROUP's Ramadan 2022 line-up.



Under the terms of the agreement, MMS and Snapchat will both own the sales rights to sell the flagship and daily MBC GROUP shows to brands.



Nadim Samara, Chief Operating Officer of MMS said: “After more than doubling our audience on Snapchat & further increasing the time spent on our shows on Snapchat in the past year, we look forward to developing this partnership further. Our reach on Snapchat opens new opportunities to further extend our consumers’ viewing options. Throughout Ramadan and the rest of the year, we look forward to bringing new entertainment choices to audiences wherever they are.”



Sarah Abu Zahra, Head of Media Partnerships & Programming in MENA at Snap Inc. said: “We are delighted with the growing partnership with MMS to bring our Snapchatters some of the greatest shows from the region, as well as exclusive content during the year and Ramadan. The incredible efforts by MMS in 2021 in providing quality content on Snapchat has paid off, the inclusion of Ramadan content this year will drive these numbers even higher, considering that users spent 33% more time enjoying Ramadan shows on Snapchat in 2021 than the previous year. We are just beginning to unlock MBC GROUP’s potential on Snapchat and we are excited to see how this partnership evolves.”



Snapchat’s community in the MENA region has grown substantially, now at 75 million unique Snapchatters, growing 33% year over year. In Saudi Arabia alone, Snapchat’s monthly addressable reach has jumped to more than 20 million unique users.