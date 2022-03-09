Dubai, UAE: MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the commercial arm of MBC GROUP, has announced a new partnership with Snap Inc. to bring more exclusive MBC GROUP content to Snapchat. The agreement comes in the wake of the massive success and growth MBC GROUP experienced in 2021 on Snapchat, with MMS and Snap agreeing to develop this partnership to unlock more value.
With the new deal, Snapchatters across the region will now have access to popular MBC GROUP shows that include flagship daily shows as well as exclusives from MBC Group channels and Al Arabiya, and exclusive and behind the scenes content.
From 2022, various MBC GROUP programs will air on Snapchat, including multiple entertainment shows, flagship Ramadan shows such as Studio 22 and Ramez; and exclusive content from the popular morning daily program Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab as well as daily news content from Al Arabiya. The collaboration will also include various flagship programs in MBC GROUP's Ramadan 2022 line-up.
Under the terms of the agreement, MMS and Snapchat will both own the sales rights to sell the flagship and daily MBC GROUP shows to brands.
Nadim Samara, Chief Operating Officer of MMS said: “After more than doubling our audience on Snapchat & further increasing the time spent on our shows on Snapchat in the past year, we look forward to developing this partnership further. Our reach on Snapchat opens new opportunities to further extend our consumers’ viewing options. Throughout Ramadan and the rest of the year, we look forward to bringing new entertainment choices to audiences wherever they are.”
Sarah Abu Zahra, Head of Media Partnerships & Programming in MENA at Snap Inc. said: “We are delighted with the growing partnership with MMS to bring our Snapchatters some of the greatest shows from the region, as well as exclusive content during the year and Ramadan. The incredible efforts by MMS in 2021 in providing quality content on Snapchat has paid off, the inclusion of Ramadan content this year will drive these numbers even higher, considering that users spent 33% more time enjoying Ramadan shows on Snapchat in 2021 than the previous year. We are just beginning to unlock MBC GROUP’s potential on Snapchat and we are excited to see how this partnership evolves.”
Snapchat’s community in the MENA region has grown substantially, now at 75 million unique Snapchatters, growing 33% year over year. In Saudi Arabia alone, Snapchat’s monthly addressable reach has jumped to more than 20 million unique users.
MBC Media Solutions and Snap Inc. partner to bring popular shows and exclusive content to the platform
Middle East audiences can expect to see more of their favourite exclusive MBC and Al Arabiya TV shows on Snapchat this year
Dubai, UAE: MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the commercial arm of MBC GROUP, has announced a new partnership with Snap Inc. to bring more exclusive MBC GROUP content to Snapchat. The agreement comes in the wake of the massive success and growth MBC GROUP experienced in 2021 on Snapchat, with MMS and Snap agreeing to develop this partnership to unlock more value.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.