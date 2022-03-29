Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based boutique brand and corporate communications agency Matrix PR continued with its winning streak, scooping two of the most sought-after awards and highly commended in a third category at the just concluded 2022 PRCA MENA Awards held in Dubai.

Matrix PR was awarded Best PR Campaign (Kaya) in the Crisis Communication category and Best PR Campaign for the Game Changer category (Acronis) - two of the most fiercely contested categories, cementing its prowess in the conceptualisation and execution of PR campaigns that impact the society. The Agency also took home Small Consultancy of the Year (Highly Commended).

Held annually, the #PRCAMENAAwards2022 recognised outstanding PR and communications campaigns, teams and individuals across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Considered as instrumental to the regional communications sector, the PRCA MENA awards seeks to promote the industry as well as encourage Middle East PR teams. The awards provide MENA-based agencies with a platform to showcase their campaigns, expand their network and most importantly, gain global recognition.

“We are delighted to have been recognised by our peers in the industry for our hard work and commitment to delivering value-adding and disruptive PR campaigns. These two prestigious awards are a testament to our mission - Adding value to your business. Team Matrix celebrates this success together with our clients. We are now inspired to achieve more milestones in the future,” said Hilmarie Huchison, chief executive officer, Matrix Public Relations.

Matrix PR’s PRCA win comes hot on the heels of its largest trophy haul that saw the homegrown agency scoop a total of seven awards at the 2021 Middle East Public Relations Association’s (MEPRA) Awards.

-Ends-

About Matrix PR:

Matrix Public Relations, founded in 1999, is a multi-award-winning Dubai-based boutique PR consultancy with well-established regional and international partners. They specialize in corporate reputation management, both online and via traditional media channels, crisis communications, and have built a solid portfolio of clients in the technology and blockchain industry.

As a reliable communications partner Matrix Public Relations marries international PR expertise with perceptive local knowledge to plan and implement strategic communication initiatives that make a difference for all their clients. Matrix PR is also the regional representative of the MTI Network, the global crisis management network and the Plexus Group, a global alliance of best of breed boutique PR agencies. With its unique communication solutions and strong media relations, Matrix PR helps its clients across all industries to be more successful.

Matrix PR was founded by Jack Pearce, co-founder and former chairman of the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) and one of the foremost experts in PR and Crisis Management in the region. Matrix PR is an active member of industry associations MEPRA and Public Relations Consultants Association Middle East and Africa (PRCA MENA). The agency manages their own podcast called The Matrix Green Pill where they feature the fascinating journeys of real people – those impacting the lives of others, for good, including entrepreneurs and innovators who are influencing and shaping the future of our region.

https://www.matrixdubai.com/public-relations/

Email: press@matrixdubai.com

Phone: +971 4 343 0888