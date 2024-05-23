Riyadh - As part of its commitment to connecting and powering an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere, Mastercard is pleased to announce the launch of a new Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) chapter in Saudi Arabia and extension of its Accelerator Program in EEMEA in partnership with Women Choice to Saudi Arabia.

Under the esteemed leadership of Selin Bahadirli Caglan, EEMEA Lead for WLN, Reema Al Shammasi, and Rama Alsayegh WLN Saudi Chapter Co-Leads, with the valuable support of Wijdan Almutairi, the introduction of WLN to the Kingdom marks a significant milestone. It builds on Mastercard’s ongoing efforts to advance female empowerment and gender equality in the Saudi financial services sector.

Scheduled to take place on 04 June 2024 at the Mastercard office in Riyadh, the WLN Saudi Chapter launch event will feature keynote speakers, networking opportunities, and insights into the upcoming programming for 2024. Participants can expect engaging discussions, skill-building workshops, and valuable connections that will drive their personal and professional growth.

“We are excited to bring the Women’s Leadership Network to Saudi Arabia and provide a platform for women in finance to connect, grow, and succeed,” said Selin Bahadirli Caglan, EEMEA Lead, WLN. “With the support of Women Choice and our dedicated leaders, including Reema Alshammasi and Rama Alsayegh, we are confident that the WLN Saudi Chapter will have a profound impact on advancing women's empowerment in the Kingdom and wider region.”

“We are beyond excited to further our collaboration with the Mastercard team and to launch this new joint project in Saudi. The WLN Chapter is a true opportunity for women in finance in Saudi as it will not be limited to conversations, even if they do matter, but will also encapsulate active workshops with a measurement of the results achieved, for each woman participant. At Women Choice and with the help of our partners, leading organizations in their respective fields, we allocate resources to each activity and monitor progress all the way to the actual impact. We expect this initiative to help bring a positive outcome to the Saudi financial sector,” said Nezha Alaoui, Founder & CEO of Women Choice.

Powered by the Accelerator Program launched by Women Leadership Network in partnership with Women Choice, the WLN Saudi Chapter will offer access to a rich and diversified program designed to equip participants with the tools to succeed. Through strategic partnerships with corporations, governments, and leading institutions, WLN Saudi Chapter will bring impactful programming and innovative measuring tools to maximize the influence and effectiveness of women executives in Saudi Arabia.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

ABOUT WOMEN LEADERSHIP NETWORK OF MASTERCARD:

The Women Leadership Network (WLN) of Mastercard is a global initiative dedicated to advancing gender equality and empowering women in the finance industry. With chapters across the world, WLN provides a platform for women executives to connect, collaborate, and develop leadership skills to drive positive change in their organizations and communities.

ABOUT WOMEN CHOICE:

Women Choice is an international organization that works hand in hand with companies, institutions and governments committed to advancing impactful leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Led by Nezha Alaoui, global advocate for women’s empowerment, social innovator, author and impact influencer with over 2.7M audience on social media, Women Choice expanded its impact activities from New York to the MENA region to launch its five-year plan of achieving 1M jobs for women across the Arab world. More at womenchoice.org

