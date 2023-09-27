Partnership will empower the next wave of technology leaders to build trust in the digital ecosystem

Dubai: With AI playing an increasingly transformational role across our lives, Mastercard and the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in Dubai have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster talent in the region and advance AI innovation globally.

This partnership will empower the next generation of RIT graduates to become leaders in AI and advance both parties’ strategic alliances in the region. Drawing on its deep technical knowledge and its applications in the industry, Mastercard will host guest lectures and workshops for students and over time co-develop an AI-focused curriculum. RIT students will also have the unique opportunity to visit Mastercard’s latest AI Centre in Dubai, connect with industry leaders and prepare for careers in AI.

“Today’s students have the opportunity to embrace the possibilities that AI unlocks – they will drive the next wave of innovation in AI to solve real world problems,” said Ajay Bhalla, president, Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard. “Together with RIT, we are pleased to prepare future leaders to transform customer experiences, reshape industries and build trust in the digital ecosystem using the power of AI.”

This MoU signing follows Mastercard’s latest partnership with the UAE government and the launch of its Advanced AI and Cyber Technology Centre in Dubai. In addition to developing AI-powered solutions to fight financial crime, the Centre is focused on securing the digital ecosystem and driving inclusive growth through strategic partnerships.

“RIT Dubai shares Mastercard’s commitment to technological innovation,” said Dr Yousef Al Assaf, President, RIT Dubai. “Our collaboration with Mastercard enables us to provide real-world experiences to our students, preparing them to embrace and lead the next phase of digital advancement.”

Mastercard has a history of innovation in AI, most significantly in its efforts to enhance cybersecurity and protect the digital ecosystem. RIT Dubai is a global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technology-focused universities. Mastercard has invested in the UAE for more than 35 years, supporting the region's commitment to digital transformation.

The partnership also builds on Mastercard’s commitment to doing well by doing good and fostering opportunities for individuals who want a growing career with impact. In collaboration with RIT, Mastercard will help develop the next wave of AI talent to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our partners.

For further information, contact:

Mastercard Communications

Molly Strong, +1 206-518-1419

Molly.Strong@Mastercard.com



Jandré Nieuwoudt, +97156 225-5069

Jandre.Nieuwoudt@mastercard.com

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai

Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technological-focused universities with more than 185 years of history. Entering its next stage of growth in the region, RIT Dubai is now operating from phase one of its new $136 million state-of-the-art campus development, which will provide interactive learning space set over 129,000 square meters. RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in business and leadership, engineering, and computing.