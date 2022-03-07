Mastercard has already surpassed its target to reach 2,020 girls in the UAE through its Girls4Tech program before the end of Expo 2020 Dubai

Girls and parents are invited to sign up for the sessions in celebration of International Women’s Day

Dubai, UAE: Mastercard, the Official Payment Technology Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, is collaborating with the Expo School Programme to stage two of its biggest ever Girls4Tech sessions as part of International Women’s Day 2022. The initiative is part of the technology company’s continued push towards gender parity and increased representation of women in the technology sector.

The sessions, which will be hosted in English and Arabic, are part of a longstanding partnership between Mastercard and the Expo School Programme team. Spots are open to girls aged 8-11 and advance registrations are required online.

Girls4Tech is Mastercard’s signature science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program geared towards bridging the skills gap in the tech industry for primary school girls, offering activities and curriculum built on global science and math standards. More than 2 million girls in 46 countries have benefited from the Girls4Tech program so far, and Mastercard has a goal of reaching five million girls globally by 2025. In the UAE, Mastercard had committed to reach 2,020 girls across the country before the end of Expo 2020 Dubai on March 31, 2022 – a milestone that was surpassed at the end of last year.

“International Women’s Day casts a spotlight on female participation in the workforce and the vital role they play in the economic prosperity of countries around the world. We want to ensure that this contribution continues to flourish, and we are pleased to partner with Expo 2020 Dubai and the Expo School Programme to accelerate these efforts. The Girls4Tech program is part of our efforts to inspire the next generation and provide them with the tools and resources to innovate as they become tomorrow’s technology leaders,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

“As Expo School Programme, part of our mission is to ensure students are at the heart of Expo 2020, but more importantly, we are here to make their visit a truly meaningful and inspiring one, a journey that will trigger new ideas and expand their worldview. Through our various initiatives, including our partnership with Mastercard, through Girls4Tech, we are excited to offer students a window into the many possibilities that the future holds while equipping them with the necessary tools and skills to make the most of these opportunities.,” said Alya Al Ali, Vice President, Expo School Programme, Expo 2020 Dubai.

As the Official Payment Technology Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Mastercard has spotlighted many of its efforts to advance gender diversity at the world expo. In October last year, Mastercard partnered with Female Fusion, the region’s largest network for women-owned businesses, to launch a series for workshops for women entrepreneurs at the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 in collaboration with Cartier.

Mastercard will also be participating in the Expo 2020 International Women’s Day Forum hosted by the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 in collaboration with Cartier. International Women’s Day will be held under the theme of “Break the Bias”. Activities will bring visionaries, leaders, and innovators across sectors to shine a light on where bias shows up and how women and men around the world are dismantling it for a more equal tomorrow.

Girls and parents who are interested in joining the Girls4Tech event on International Women’s Day on 8 March 2022, can register at:

https://exposchoolprogramme.typeform.com/to/NOZ1nma4 for the English session and

https://exposchoolprogramme.typeform.com/to/R32EDDbu for the Arabic session.

