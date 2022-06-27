Latest milestone in Mastercard’s sonic brand journey

Album available first on Spotify, the world’s most popular audio platform

Cannes, Franc – Mastercard unveiled its first ever music album titled Priceless® at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. The album, available first on Spotify and then other streaming platforms, features 10 songs by 10 artists from around the globe. Each song incorporates the recognizable melody of Mastercard’s brand sound.

To enhance its commitment to music fans and emerging talent, Mastercard has joined forces with acclaimed producer Timbaland’s Beatclub music creator platform. Inspired by the original songs developed for Mastercard’s album, up-and-coming Beatclub music creators were mentored by Timbaland as they remixed two standout tracks.

“Our first-ever music album featuring the inspiring, original work of 10 rising stars takes our innovative sonic branding approach to an even higher, unmatched level,” said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer and president, Healthcare. “From Algeria to Australia and Slovenia to Sweden, each of the artists integrated our melody into their songs and created something that we are all truly proud of! We hope others will enjoy these songs as much as we do.”

As part of the Beatclub collaboration, Mastercard will purchase and provide one-year memberships to the Beatclub platform to hundreds of up-and-coming creators from disenfranchised communities.

“This partnership was a natural fit given Mastercard and Beatclub’s mutual goal of supporting artists and the industry,” said Timbaland. “Together we’re elevating emerging artists through the power of music and mentorship. Providing platforms, tools, and connections for creators to pursue their passions opens doors for countless artists to break into an industry that is often impenetrable.”

Mastercard collaborated closely with executive producer Niclas Molinder to find artists who span a variety of cultures, languages and genres – a core element of the album’s identity. Each artist was tasked with incorporating the brand’s melody into their song, demonstrating how audio branding can be used innovatively. The full album will feature tracks from up-and-coming artists including Michael Rice (United Kingdom), Shiraz (Lebanon), Good Harvest (Sweden), Alma Lake (Colombia/USA), Raees (Algeria), Tejas (India), Nadine Randle (United Kingdom/Sweden), Tania (Australia), Elle B. (USA) and Amaya (Slovenia).

The music will be introduced at a launch party with Spotify, Mastercard’s exclusive launch partner and the world’s most popular audio platform with 422 million users across 183 markets. As a fellow global leader in their respective industry, Spotify is committed to lifting up and supporting emerging artists and will provide an even larger platform for them to connect with a robust global audience of listeners and fans.

Mastercard has a longstanding relationship with the music industry, through its Priceless platform and work with artists like Jennifer Hudson, SZA and others.

Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA, a co-founder of Sessions, a platform empowering music creators and a Beatclub partner said, “Mastercard’s one-of-a-kind album and Beatclub partnership shines a light on supporting emerging artists and creators, which will help these talented performers become recognized on a global scale.”

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About Beatclub

Beatclub is the world’s premier marketplace that connects the music creator community with record labels, publishers, gaming companies, TV and Film companies, and artists. Beatclub’s NFT portal helps artists, producers and songwriters collaborate to create NFTs. Beatclub is the brainchild of Grammy Award winning super-producer Timbaland and longtime business partner Gary Marella. Beatclub allows creators to sell, buy or license beats, loops, samples, acappellas, and more. It enables them to customize their licenses, allowing creators to set their terms on publishing, royalties, master rights, and fees. This empowering, creator-centered model has attracted an impressive list of elite producers, songwriters, and artists to join the platform, including Justin Timberlake, J. Cole, Mike Dean, Cash Money AP, Tommy Brown, Jozzy, Larrance Dopson, Federico Vindver, Boogz, Tainy, Angle Lopez, Mike WiLL Made-It and thousands of new members. www.beatclub.com

