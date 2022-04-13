Dubai, UAE: In a continuation of its decade-long partnership, Mastercard and the World Food Programme (WFP) have announced an initiative to provide the value of up to 1 million school meals this Ramadan with the support of Amazon.

For many children, a school meal is the only regular nutritious meal they receive every day. Mastercard will donate one WFP school meal for every transaction made by customers in the UAE on Amazon.ae or the Amazon app using a Mastercard card during the month of Ramadan, helping to keep vulnerable children nourished and in school.

Mustapha Kassem, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Middle East & North Africa, Mastercard, said: “Together, Mastercard and WFP are helping communities around the world take important steps towards breaking the cycle of hunger and poverty for future generations. We are proud to be a force for good and make a truly life-changing impact on the most vulnerable and disadvantaged children in our society through initiatives like these. We are grateful for the support of our partners at Amazon in making a difference this Ramadan.”

Mastercard’s partnership with WFP focuses on the transformational power of school meals which can help improve children’s health, cognitive development, access to education, and future lifetime earnings.

“As the number of food insecure people is rising exponentially due to conflicts, climate change and Covid-19 implications, every day, millions of children around the world go to school on an empty stomach. We are grateful for our strong partnership with Mastercard and Amazon who are joining hands with us during the Holy month of Ramadan to ensure that vulnerable kids receive a nutritious meal and are empowered to continue their education and thrive in life” said Mageed Yahia, WFP Representative to the GCC.

Stefano Martinelli, GCC Retail Director, Amazon Middle East & North Africa, said: “We are very proud to be able to extend our support to the important work that Mastercard and the WFP are doing to help children in need throughout the Holy month of Ramadan. With our ability to innovate and use our scale for good, we are always looking for ways to give back. During such an important month of helping others, we are thankful to be enabling these meal donations through Amazon.ae.”

Since 2012, Mastercard and its partners have contributed a total of US$33.4 million to WFP through cause marketing campaigns, consumer fundraising, events, support for emergencies, employee gifts, and expertise-sharing.

