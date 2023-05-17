Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As an official partner of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2023, Mastercard is offering culinary enthusiasts a chance to attend the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony and Gala Dinner event that will take place on 23 May 2023 at the iconic Atlantis The Royal hotel.

UAE residents have two opportunities to experience the day’s festivities as the MICHELIN Guide recognizes the best of the best in Dubai’s culinary scene. Entrants stand a chance to win tickets to the invite-only MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Dubai 2023, where they will witness the unveiling of this edition’s awardees. They also stand a chance to win passes to an exclusive gala dinner prepared by five international and local MICHELIN-starred restaurant chefs that evening.

Guests attending the exclusive ceremony will also get a chance to experience Mastercard’s immersive multi-sensorial installation at the event. The space will cater to all the senses and showcase Mastercard’s multisensory brand evolution, with ‘taste’ being interpreted by Alessio Pirozzi, Chef De Cuisine at one-MICHELIN-starred Torno Subito.

The partnership with the MICHELIN Guide Dubai feeds into the Mastercard’s passion-based marketing strategy. This iteration follows its sponsorship of the first-ever edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai and deepens its commitment to the UAE’s globally renowned culinary sector.

Entrants can win a seat at the table by participating on Mastercard MEA’s social media platforms by sharing why attending the events is Priceless to them.

More details available at Priceless.com.

-Ends-

Event: Press conference

Date: 23rd of May

Time: 10.30 am – 14:00 pm

Itinerary: Announcement of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2023 selection, followed by a standing lunch catered to by MICHELIN-selected restaurants in the city

Tickets to be won: Two winners will be chosen and provided with two tickets each



Event: Gala dinner

Date: 23rd of May

Time: 7:00pm-11:30pm

Itinerary: Celebrating the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2023 selection, will be an experiential dining event, catered to by international and local MICHELIN-starred restaurant chefs - serving a one-night-only menu and beverages

Tickets to be won: Two winners will be chosen and provided with two tickets each

Terms and conditions apply.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Mastercard Communications Contact: Jandre.Nieuwoudt@mastercard.com