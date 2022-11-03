Dubai, UAE: Today, Mashreq is pleased to announce that we have joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative – a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, Mashreq is proud to join thousands of other companies regionally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq Bank said, “Mashreq was founded with a long-term perspective and responsible corporate growth is a significant part of that. Sustainability is the newest expression of those foundational values and we are proud to be a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative as we look to accelerate our journey towards embedding sustainability in our business. Through our involvement with UNGC initiatives, we look forward to further incorporating the principles of social and environmental responsibility, integrity and transparency, and robust social and governance practices across the organization. As one of the UAE’s leading private banks, Mashreq aspires to scale up the sustainable finance eco-system in the UAE and the wider region where future investments are aligned with government policy commitments on climate change.”

Mashreq has financed and facilitated USD 11.7 Billion worth Sustainability Linked Loans and ESG Bonds between October 2020 – August 2022. Supporting achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals through sustainable loans, sustainable bonds, project financing etc. will continue to remain a key priority for Mashreq.

As a Participant of the initiative, we encourage you to visit our profile on the UN Global Compact website and learn more about our latest sustainability work.

