Brand New Galaxy (BNG), the global marketing and technology platform, has announced today that they have secured the media remit of Mashreq Bank in the MEA region. This win comes into play as they partnered with sister agency Assembly MENA, part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), who recently welcomed BNG into their fold.

The partnership of BNG MEA and Assembly MENA along with their data-driven approach to performance marketing, were a winning bet for Mashreq Bank; who were looking for a tech and data focused agency with a deep understanding of the MEA banking sector. As Mashreq’s media agency, BNG/Assembly will be responsible for integrated media, branding and performance marketing with a special focus on driving customer acquisition across Mashreq’s products and services in the region.

Zubair Siddiqui, COO, BNG MEA, said: “Mashreq has always been a leader in its category when it comes to tech driven banking solutions, and we are excited to be partnering in their journey to scale up data driven growth.”

Rania Nerhal, Chief Client Experience & Conduct Officer and Acting Chief Marketing Officer, Mashreq Bank, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with BNG/Assembly, who share our vision and forward-thinking customer centric marketing solutions focused on data, digitization, and the adoption of the latest technologies. By working together, we are confident that BNG/Assembly will help elevate the Mashreq brand across the region.”

“Mashreq are at a very exciting stage of their growth and we’re looking forward to enhancing their brand and driving performance in their marketing. Brand New Galaxy and Assembly have come together to offer a leading suite of services and solutions combining traditional and digital media that we’re confident will propel Mashreq’s business to the next level”, added Kinloch Magowan, Regional Director, Assembly MENA.

About Brand New Galaxy

Brand New Galaxy MEA is an integrated commerce platform founded in Warsaw in 2017 and globally owned by Stagwell Inc. BNG currently employs over 500 employees across 8 global markets. BNG is operating in MEA region since 2020 and delivers integrated ecommerce solutions, creative and content, media, performance and technology solutions to leading regional and global brands.

Visit our website on https://mea.brandnewgalaxy.com/

About Assembly

Assembly is made of the ingredients of the modern agency, bringing together data, talent, and technology to deliver a connected set of solutions for media + more to the best brands on the planet. We're home to more than 1,500 of the industry's top talent, who bring unmatched global omnichannel media expertise + data, technology, and business consulting capabilities that help brands find the change that fuels growth. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. Assembly MENA operates with 130+ specialists across 3 offices in UAE, KSA, and Egypt with advanced performance marketing tools, solutions, and processes.

Visit www.assemblyglobal.com for more information.

About Stagwell Media Network

Stagwell's Media Network is a group of leading omnichannel agencies home to more than 3,500 experts with an expansive global footprint across 40+ offices in 20 countries, managing close to $5 billion in media. Agencies include Assembly, Brand New Galaxy, MMI Agency, Goodstuff and Grason, creative consultancy GALE, B2B specialist Multiview, multi-lingual content agency Locaria, and travel and media experts Ink. The network offers marketers a more dynamic partner for global B2B and B2C solutions spanning data, technology, media, and creativity aimed at accelerating business growth for brands worldwide.

For all enquiries, please contact:

Komal Bajaj

Communications Consultant

Komalbajaj_@outlook.com

About Mashreq

One of the UAE’s best performing banks for five decades, Mashreq is a leading financial institution with an expanding footprint across the Middle East. We have international offices in Europe, Asia, Africa and the US, and a strong presence in the financial capitals of the world.

As the oldest bank in the UAE, our journey can be traced back to humble beginnings in 1967, followed by periods of rapid growth and strategic expansion. Throughout our history, Mashreq has differentiated itself by pioneering new-to-market concepts and launching unique products and services.

Our innovative approach sets us truly apart, it also continues to win us numerous awards and accolades across all fields including digital banking, the most recent were: Market Leader by Euromoney Cash Management Survey in UAE for Corporates and in the Middle East and Africa for the Financial Institutions, Market Leader by Trade Finance Survey in the UAE and Middle East, Middle East Best Digital Bank by Euromoney Regional Awards for Excellence, the Most Innovative Consumer/Corporate Digital Bank in the UAE and Best Bank in the UAE by World's Best Bank Awards by Global Finance, Most Innovative Bank in the Middle East by EMEA Finance and many others.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rana AlBorno

Public Relations, Mashreq

Email: RanaAlb@mashreq.com