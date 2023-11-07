Abu Dhabi, UAE – Masdar City, a pioneering sustainable urban community and a world-class business and technology hub in Abu Dhabi, and Oracle joined forces through a Memorandum of Understanding signed recently at GITEX that offers high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) services to Masdar City Free Zone tenants.

Members of Masdar City’s Free Zone will get access to the latest industry-specific Oracle Cloud solutions, digitalization tools, training programs, and advanced technologies, further enhancing Masdar City’s sustainable business ecosystem. The Masdar City Free Zone is already home to over 1,000 innovative companies of all sizes, from start-ups to multinationals.

Under the MOU, both Masdar City and Oracle will also work together to facilitate technology research through collaboration between both tech ecosystems.

“The new agreement between Masdar City and Oracle will add substantial value to each member of our innovation ecosystem,” said Mahmoud Al Hosani, Masdar City’s executive director of finance and support services. “In addition to gaining access to advanced digital technologies and cloud solutions, they’ll also benefit from joint events and workshops that will encourage innovation and add to the climate-change solutions being created here every day.”

“Masdar City is a model sustainable urban community, and our collaboration will support the deployment of latest cloud technologies for boosting innovation and enhancing research into more responsible living options,” said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president – Tech Cloud, Middle East and Africa, and UAE country leader, Oracle.

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community in Abu Dhabi, a world-class business and technology hub, and a “green-print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 1,000 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city’s rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42 Healthcare, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech startup accelerator program powered by both Masdar City and BP.

Masdar City hosts a growing residential community and two generations of autonomous vehicles. It also manages the Masdar Green REIT, a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in sustainable real estate assets. Currently the Masdar Green REIT is worth nearly AED 2.8 billion.

