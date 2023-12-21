RIYADH – Marriott International has celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for The Ritz-Carlton, Diriyah together with the Diriyah Company. The event was attended by Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East, Marriott International and Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Diriyah Company along with senior members from both organisations.

Expected to open in 2026, The Ritz-Carlton, Diriyah is anticipated to bring the brand’s legendary service and exquisite design to the cultural destination. Plans for the hotel include 195 guestrooms including 34 suites along with a specialty restaurant, all-day dining venue, meeting rooms, outdoor pool, and fitness center. A kids club with the brand’s signature Ritz Kids offering, a signature spa and other immersive guest programmes are also expected to be offered.

During the official visit, representatives visited the site of Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Diriyah, which is expected to be the first hotel to open within Diriyah in 2024. Bab Samhan will reflect the Najdi culture through its design and hospitality and will feature transformational experiences and destination-rooted authenticity. Design plans for the property include 135 guestrooms, including 27 suites, two signature restaurants, an all-day-dining restaurant, coffee and juice bar, fitness center, pool, and spa.

“We continue to witness great progress across our portfolio within Diriyah and look forward to bringing our cherished and celebrated brands to one of the world’s most anticipated cultural and heritage cities,” commented Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East, Marriott International.

Along with The Ritz-Carlton, Diriyah and Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Diriyah, Marriott International and Diriyah have previously announced the signings of an EDITION Hotel and a Moxy Hotel.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company added “Diriyah is so much more than a giga-project. Unlocking centuries of heritage and history, the city has been at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s founding story and national development for three hundred years. The partnership with Marriott international will offer guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in that culture and sample the unforgettable lifestyle of The City Of Earth.”

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historic cultural destination. The new hub will see fourteen square kilometers of the historic town of Diriyah, known as ‘the Jewel of the Kingdom’, transformed into a global tourism destination with its main anchors rooted in its historic culture and heritage. Created in the style of Najdi architecture, an authentic Saudi Arabian building style, guests will be instantly transported to centuries past when the Arabian Peninsula was born. The landmark destination is expected to include a variety of cultural institutions and museums, galleries, local and international restaurants, luxury retail experiences, public squares, hotels, multiple recreational spaces, residences, educational institutions, and offices.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometers of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city center. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built-in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings.

On completion, it will be home to a population of more than 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 41 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif, and the 135-key Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Diriyah. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues, places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful Wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company, formerly Diriyah Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 and is responsible for the preservation of Diriyah’s history, celebrating its community and establishing the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif, as one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabia, embodying the rich heritage and culture of the Kingdom. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, Diriyah Company is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance, including the preservation of At-Turaif.

Diriyah Company is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of its history, instilling a sense of Saudi pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Company is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals and in bringing to life the historic town for both local and international audiences.

Diriyah Company will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. Diriyah Company works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (194 sq km) and will exercise best practices in Land Management and Building Permits and License issuance and oversight.

