The partnership assumes that sellers of WEE marketplace will have the possibility to use tools based on neural networks and artificial intelligence for content creation of product cards for free. WEE marketplace, specializing in fast delivery, operates in the UAE and offers delivery of more than 30 thousand items within an hour in Dubai and the next day in other Emirates.

The 24AI tool allows to create product images much faster and more efficiently. Now a seller can upload a photo of the product and add a short text description clarifying in which environment he sees his product or he has a possibility to choose a theme from ready-made options. The 24TTL service will automatically cut the product from the uploaded photo and create several images based on one product photo. Then the only thing that has to be done is to download the image with the proper quality required by WEE and add it to the product card.

“Research shows that high-quality and attractive images increase brand awareness and promote conversion growth. According to GFK, sales of goods with well-designed product cards increase sales by 25%. We are confident that the 24AI tool will allow WEE’s sellers to improve their content and maximize sales,” commented Yuri Shishkin, founder of 24 TTL.

“In general, the content provided by sellers, who enter marketplaces in UAE for the first time, is not at its best and many sellers still have their goods described in paper catalogues. Our partnership with the 24TTL service will facilitate the process of creating beautiful and selling product cards for our sellers, and we will do our best to advise you how to download content correctly and start selling online,” comments Anastasia Kim, CEO and co-founder of WEE marketplace.

The e—commerce market in the UAE worth $12.8 billion (Statista, 2022), by 2027 its growth is expected to be up to $20 billion. Express delivery constitutes 5.5% of the turnover which is equal to $700 million. The highest demand for urgent delivery is in such categories as cosmetics, pharmacy products, flowers and food.

About WEE marketplace

WEE is a marketplace with the fastest delivery of a wide range of non–food products in the UAE. More than 30 000 items of goods from the latest smartphone model to a children's construction kit are delivered within 1 hour in Dubai and the next day in other Emirates. The company can deliver more than 100 000 orders per day in cooperation with the largest delivery operators in the Middle East such as Careem and Talabat. More information on https://wee.ae/

About 24TTL

24TTL is a technological company providing IT tools and services for online retail - optimizing work, increasing conversion and sales in the online channel. The company was founded in Russia, but it is developing an international direction and has offices in the UAE, Mexico, Indonesia. More information on https://24ai.tech/en/

