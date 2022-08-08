Amman: Markazia Toyota marked the relaunch of the OffScape track during an action-packed event held on 5 August, 2022, at Manja International Circuit, bringing together Toyota and other 4x4 enthusiasts and owners.

Since inaugurating the OffScape track, Markazia Toyota has been organizing numerous events that present 4x4 lovers with the chance to push their vehicles to their limits and enjoy adrenalin-raising experiences on the off-roading course. This year, the event also comprised other fun activities that both young individuals and families enjoyed.

Through its events at the OffScape track - which is the first of its kind in Jordan - Markazia Toyota seeks to strengthen relations with its customers and prioritize them as part of its extended family, while emphasizing its commitment to offering them excitement-filled activities that further build their trust in the brand.