Amman: Markazia Lexus stepped up as sponsor of the ‘Lexus Ride and Drive’ - one of four races comprising the ‘Al Saheel Showjumping Grand Challenge’ organized by Al Saheel Equestrian Center. The event took place on Friday 8 September, 2023, in the presence of HRH Princess Alia bint Al Hussein, President of the Royal Jordanian Equestrian Federation. This sponsorship underlines Markazia Lexus’ ongoing support for Jordanian athletes and its commitment to fostering a strong local sports community while promoting Jordan on the regional and global sports stage.

In the ‘Lexus Ride and Drive’ race, participating equestrians aimed to set record timings as they steered their horses through a hurdle course without errors. Then, halfway through, they transitioned to a Lexus LX car to complete the remainder of the course.

The event drew more than 400 equestrian enthusiasts and spectators of all ages, with over 100 participants. The ‘Lexus Ride and Drive’ offered prize money for the top six winners, proving to be highly competitive and attracting a significant host of participants.

Markazia Lexus’ latest sponsorship reaffirmed its dedication to supporting diverse sports in Jordan, providing an opportunity for both participants and spectators of the ‘Al Saheel Showjumping Grand Challenge’ to experience the values of teamwork, precision and perseverance, which are fundamental to the Lexus brand.

The Al Saheel Equestrian Center has been promoting equestrian sports in Jordan since 2010, specializing in showjumping. It has played a crucial role in nurturing young Jordanian riders, many of whom compete at high levels in local and regional championships. Beyond sports, the center focuses on enhancing the physical, emotional and mental wellbeing of visitors and riders by facilitating connections with nature and horses at its expansive 50,000+ sqm facility in the countryside near Amman.

About Markazia

Markazia is the exclusive distributor of Toyota, Lexus, Hino trucks and Yamaha motorcycles and scooters in Jordan. With a presence since 1999, Markazia has become a leading company in automobile sales, after-sale services and spare parts, with five dealers spread across the Kingdom. The company’s strategic approach, grounded in the community and supported by a CSR program, reflects its commitment to being more than just a distributor, but an effective corporation that works for the betterment of society.

Markazia strives to provide services worthy of the Lexus name; a name that is synonymous with the luxury lifestyle, while ensuring that each and every client only ever ‘experiences amazing’. As a luxury brand with a passion for daring design, innovative technology and show-stopping performance, Lexus has proven itself to be of superior quality in everything from vehicles and services to production systems, with each one of its wide spectrum of vehicles, a leader in its class.

