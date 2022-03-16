Kuwait – Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” held a special gathering last Thursday, for the high-potential young professionals who have enrolled in its 2022 Graduate Development Program (MGDP). The event was held at Al-Nada Tower, a state-of-the-art real estate development by Markaz. The meet and greet event provided opportunities for the new Kuwaiti graduates to network with alumni from previous batches of the program, as well as meet key executives including the CEO, Mr. Ali H. Khalil, who gave these talented young people an encouraging and motivational welcome to the Markaz family.

In keeping with Markaz’s culture of innovation, the new MGDP participants had a chance to bond as a group through fun and creative challenges. They also had the benefit of former participants who succeeded in being employed by Markaz sharing their own experiences of what they learned, gained and valued in the program, which was first established in 2017. Since its inception, Markaz has trained 42 graduates and hired 38% of all participants, while the program also helped them build a strong foundation, besides providing empowering recommendations, to launch careers elsewhere.

Peter Kelly, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Markaz, commented: “The Markaz Graduate Development Program creates an opportunity to share our expertise and contribute to the growth of rewarding careers for the nation’s brightest talents. This comes as part of our continuing drive to support the Vision 2035 goal of transforming Kuwait into a regional financial and trade hub. We believe that building sustainable success hinges on elevating the skills of individuals and remain committed to enhancing the capabilities of high potential graduates and inspiring and empowering them to become the leaders of tomorrow.”

Bibi Maqames, HR Officer at Markaz, said: “We are pleased that the Markaz Graduate Development Program continues its success with another group of competitively selected graduates embarking on their journey of learning. As it forms part of our corporate social responsibility initiatives to build human capabilities and promote youth development in Kuwait, we are committed to ensuring the program delivers on its objectives effectively, providing participants with the best training and development platform to build promising careers in the financial services sector. We are confident that the graduates will greatly benefit from their practical experience and their productive engagement with our experts who have extensive experience across wide-ranging business sectors.”

The annual program, which commences in February each year, is designed to enable fresh Kuwaiti graduates to gain positive work experience and develop their skills through an extensive one-year immersion in Markaz. Participants are fully exposed to real work tasks and responsibilities across all the company’s functions, before being allocated to a specific department for an extended placement following an assessment of the career path that will most leverage their capabilities, education and personal goals. They benefit from an engaging mixture of direct and online training, and practical, hands-on work activities, throughout the program.

The special meet and greet session for this year’s participants was hosted at Al-Nada Tower, one of the real estate development projects within the Markaz Real Estate Fund (MREF). The premium residential tower offers an attractive location with panoramic views of Kuwait City and the Arabian Gulf Road. In a first for Kuwait, the development also features three floors of underground car parking and multiple-floor swimming pools within a single residential tower.

-Ends-

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.04 billion as of 31 December 2021. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos S. Saad

Media & Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: ssaad@markaz.com