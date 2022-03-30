Kuwait – Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced its successful participation as a Gold Sponsor in the closing ceremony of Speak Up Kuwait, a non-profit self-developmental program organized by DEEP Consultancy. The program, which was launched in February, aims to help senior university students and fresh graduates enhance their public speaking skills through a multi-week mentorship scheme based on business psychology. The closing ceremony was held on 19 March 2022 at Dar al-Athar al-Islamiyyah, where the "Speaker of Kuwait 2022", Sarah Al Shammari, was announced and honoured.

Markaz’s sponsorship of SpeakUp Kuwait falls in line with its corporate social and economic responsibility strategy and its broad-ranging initiatives aimed at empowering youth by providing them opportunities to acquire skills and capabilities critical for the success of their careers.

Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management & Business Development at Markaz, commented: “Empowering youths by nurturing and strengthening their skills allows them to be better versions of themselves and excel in different environments in their workplaces and in life in general. Public speaking skills are particularly considered a competitive advantage in the corporate world and can attract better opportunities in the job market. We at Markaz are pleased with our support to the SpeakUp Kuwait program as it aligns with our strategy and initiatives for youth development.”

Dina Al-Weheab, Organizational Psychologist and Founder of DEEP Consultancy, said: “We believe that a motivational work environment is created by capable and articulate leaders who can influence and inspire. Public speaking mastery is a fundamental skill, and effective communication and public speaking skills improve several areas of individuals’ personal lives and careers. The SpeakUp Kuwait program is unique in its way of teaching public speaking by applying psychological research. We would like to thank Markaz for its support of the program.”

Featuring 7 final participants and four mentors, the Speak Up Kuwait program was offered through a total of 12 sessions with two per week. Ten best-performing trainees were given public speaking opportunities to share their stories at the award night held at Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah. The speeches were evaluated by a panel of judges from different fields, and the best speaker was named the Speaker of Kuwait 2022. The public event also included music and entertainment by the Kuwaiti band "Sons of Yousef" and stand-up comedian “Shaikha AlKhaldi”.

