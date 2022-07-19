Kuwait: Furthering its support to developing local youth’s talent, Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced the renewal of its sponsorship as a strategic partner of Al Jawhar program’s new season for 2022-2023, organized by LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA). Markaz’s support falls in line with ‘human capacity building’; a key pillar in its CSR strategy.

The Al Jawhar program trains youth to help them acquire media interview management skills to enable them to conduct and manage fruitful dialogues, through a series of workshops conducted by prominent media figures from across the Arab world, and is concluded with a discussion panel with one of these figures. The workshops also offer training in relation to key skills necessary for any successful media representative, including body language, voice training and Arabic language skills. The program also seeks to recognize iconic media symbols of previous generations that contributed to the formation of the Arab culture and are considered a source of inspiration for the new generation, with the aim of building cultural bridges between Arab generations.

Mr. Bassam N. Al Othman, Managing Director of MENA Real Estate attended the closing ceremony of the 2021/2022 season of the Al Jawhar program held at the Four Point Hotel in June on behalf of Markaz, and was presented with an honorary plaque from Ms. Fareah Al Saqqaf, Chairperson of LOYAC and Managing Director of LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA), in recognition of the company’s continuous support to the Al Jawhar program and LOYAC’s initiatives.

While speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Al-Othman commended the exemplary efforts and commitment of LOYAC toward promoting and facilitating the professional development and stated that Markaz is proud to partner with such a non-profit Kuwaiti organization that is keen on growing the skills of Kuwaiti youth across all cultural, professional, sports and scientific fields.

He said: “Markaz believes that human capabilities are key for sustainable communities. Therefore, we are always keen on collaborating with organizations on initiatives that reveal the youths’ potentials and enable them to compete efficiently in the job market, which in turn enriches the private sector. We are proud of being part of this constructive program that has contributed to training more than 60 trainees on media dialogue skills and offered these young participants the opportunity to benefit from the rich experiences of prominent media figures from the Arab world, who shared their past experiences in Al Jawhar program.

Ms. Al Saqqaf said: “The Arab youth represent the driving force for the advancement of Arab societies, and the experiences of Arab pioneers represent the essence of Arab culture and the secret of its continuity. We are proud of the Al Jawhar program that has achieved remarkable success amongst all participants, including trainers, beneficiaries and guests, which prompts us to seriously consider transforming the program into a media academy. We would like to thank Markaz for its continuous support for LOYAC’s and LAPA’s programs targeted at Arab youth, which reaffirms the importance of the private sector’s role in societal and cultural development.”

It is worth mentioning that LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA) launched its activities in the arts and media field in 2003 and was officially established as an independent institution in 2010. Since then, it has been offering various programs and workshops in the fields of theatre, dance and music.

-Ends-

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.17 billion as of 31 March 2022. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through developing new concepts resulting in the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), Idikhar (the first money market fund in Kuwait), MREF (the first real estate investment fund) and Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established and managed by Markaz. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.

