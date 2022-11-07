Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” has renewed its partnership with LOYAC AC Milan Soccer School, one of the leading soccer schools for youth in the country. Markaz’s long-standing partnership with LOYAC AC Milan Soccer School in Kuwait has lasted for 13 years and has led to the training of more than 360 young players who have developed their skills on the field, learning from international experts. The company’s re-endorsement of the soccer school further reflects Markaz’s commitment to supporting younger generations within Kuwait and the platforms that allow them to unleash their potential.

The soccer school’s framework offers a fantastic environment for young participants to grow in the area of social development, and become health conscious for a healthier upcoming generation. In addition, many players obtained the opportunity to participate in several international tournaments organized by the AC Milan Club in Italy, helping to facilitate a rewarding transfer of knowledge in the process and creating a positive long-lasting impact on the young participants. Markaz’s support of the soccer school came in recognition of its effort in helping introduce world-class, innovative coaching practices within Kuwait, helping the youth within the nation to fine-tune their abilities and compete at a high standard.

Commenting on the longstanding partnership and its renewal, Sondos Saad, Vice President- Media & Communications at Markaz said: “Markaz has continuously sought out key initiatives that are mission driven and sustainable, and more importantly, reflect the values and beliefs of Markaz. The company’s continued support of the school and its young participants is aligned with the ‘human capacity building’ pillar of Markaz’s corporate social responsibility strategy (CSR), which is attentively focused on youth empowerment. The company continues to contribute through a variety of initiatives that encourage youth engagement in sports, education, culture and entrepreneurship. We are proud of our partnership with LOYAC AC Milan soccer school, which plays an effective role in nurturing the youths and improving their sports skills.”

Founded in 1899, AC Milan is one of the first soccer clubs in the world to recognize the benefit of youth training and start a junior club. The celebrated Italian club first established the landmark academy in Kuwait in conjunction with LOYAC, a local non-profit organization focused on youth development within the country. Guided by the knowledge and tutelage of experienced soccer coaches, LOYAC AC Milan Soccer School continues to provide a nurturing structure for young people in Kuwait to train and compete in both local and international tournaments. In a landmark achievement for the school and its members, the academy was the first Arab team to participate in the International Youth Peace Tournament hosted in Verona, Italy.

-Ends-

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.16 billion as of 30 June 2022. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation by developing new concepts resulting in the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), and Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established and managed by Markaz. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Media & Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: ssaad@markaz.com

www.markaz.com