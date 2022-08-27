Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” was highly rated in four categories of Euromoney Market Leaders in Kuwait, which is Euromoney’s new rankings for the financial and banking sector. This further strengthened its reputation as a market leader and one of the most progressive and socially responsible investment banking and asset management organizations in the country.

Markaz has been named one of the Highly Regarded institutions in Euromoney Market Leaders’ Digital Solutions and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) categories, while it was featured among Notable performers in Diversity and Inclusion. These achievements come as a result of Markaz's CSR strategy and its efforts to nurture a diverse, equitable and inclusive company culture and workforce. The strategy is founded on three pillars, namely, building human capacity, aligning its business environment with the principles of sustainable development, and promoting good governance in the business environment.

Euromoney Market Leaders rankings take multiple sources of data including qualitative and quantitative, both internally from institutions, as well as external client referee data to build a robust and objective picture of industry leaders. Using a vigorous methodology, the team of analysts build rankings across categories and by country, creating a global index of banking and finance leaders to provide definitive guide to leading institutions. The new rankings designate Markaz as an Investment Banking Market Leader, offering yet another solid testimony to its pre-eminent position in Kuwait’s financial services sector.

Commenting on the achievements, Mr. Ali H. Khalil, CEO of Markaz, said: “With a long-standing track record in fostering excellence in its products and services, Markaz has firmly established its market leadership in investment banking in Kuwait. While a highly qualified team of investment banking professionals with extensive experience, outstanding technical execution capabilities, and in-depth industry knowledge and a research-driven culture have remained the cornerstones of this success, our ability to adapt to fast-evolving client expectations through the embrace of technology and digitization has afforded us a distinctive advantage in the competitive financial services sector. Above all, a sustainable business model at the heart of which lies our commitment to working towards the greater benefit of our people and communities has enabled our journey from strength to strength. We are proud that Euromoney Market Leaders recognized Markaz’s commitments, endeavours, and accomplishments with the new coveted rankings.”

Euromoney has been evaluating the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data, surveys, and industry awards for 30 years. Its annual awards programme, which was established in 1992, attracts over 2,000 submissions from more than 500 of the world’s leading banks in 113 countries and recognises excellence across global, regional and individual country categories. Spanning 100 markets, Market Leaders extends Euromoney’s world-renowned awards programmes to rank and celebrate excellence in financial institutions across up to 8 categories.

Over 48 years since its establishment, Markaz has been recognised by dozens of prestigious industry awards. The many awards it won in the past year include ‘Best Investment Bank in Kuwait’, ‘Best Asset Manager in Kuwait’ for the ninth consecutive year, and the ‘Sustainability Award in the Middle East’ at EMEA Finance magazine’s Middle East Banking Awards 2021; in addition to Global Finance magazine’s ‘Best Investment Bank in Kuwait’ in 2022 award, which marks the 11th time Markaz was awarded the coveted title in the past 12 years. Markaz provides diverse investment banking products and services in equity capital markets and debt capital markets, IPOs, listings, capital structure advisory, restructuring, disposition services, and mergers and acquisitions advisory.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over 1.161 billion as of 30 June 2022. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through developing new concepts resulting in the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund) and Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualised, established and managed by Markaz. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.

