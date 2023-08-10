Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” (KSE: Markaz, Reuters: MARKZ.KW, Bloomberg: MARKAZ: KK) reported its financial results for H1-2023 ended 30 June 2023 with Total Revenues of KD 7.15 million, a net decline of 38% when compared to KD 9.88 million in H1-2022. The decline is primarily attributable to a loss from financial assets at the fair value of KD 1.59 million as compared to a gain of KD 1.83 million in H1-2022. Markaz reported a Net Profit attributable to shareholders of KD 1.9 million for Q2-2023, and a Net Loss attributable to shareholders of KD 1.31 million for H1-2023.

Mr. Diraar Yusuf Alghanim, the Chairman stated: “The outlook for the world economy appears challenged due to persistent inflation, rising interest rates, and continued geopolitical uncertainties. However, the global growth downturn in 2023 is expected to be less severe than originally anticipated, with a projected growth rate of 2.3%, up from the earlier forecast of 1.9% in January (According to UN DESA report issued on June 1, 2023). This is primarily due to improved household expenditure in the United States and the European Union and China's economic recovery. Despite this relatively better outlook, concerns remain around risk-adjusted investment returns, the servicing of corporate debt, and the escalating impact of climate change. Looking ahead, the world economy is expected to gain momentum, expanding by 2.5% in 2024 (according to the aforementioned report), with inflationary pressures gradually easing.

Markaz Asset Management Fees were KD 3.61 million, a decrease of 37.1% compared to H1-2022, while Investment Banking and Advisory fees increased by 19.0%, reaching KD 0.31 million.

During H1- 2023, Markaz launched real estate mezzanine debt investment products. In addition, Markaz substantially sold the residential projects in the UAE. The Net Rental Income for H1-2023 was KD 1.68 million, compared to KD 1.85 million for the same period in the previous year. As of June 30, 2023, Markaz’s Assets under Management (AUM) increased to KD 1,173 million, compared to June 30, 2022.

Despite prevailing economic uncertainties, we maintain an optimistic outlook due to the resilience of our well-diversified portfolio, sustained favorable performance across our investment products, and a robust risk management culture. We remain committed to delivering value to all our stakeholders.”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.17 billion as of 30 June 2023 (USD 3.82 billion). Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), and Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

